Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Dallas

1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff


The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome, hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

