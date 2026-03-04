Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome, hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf