Practice Notebook - 23.02.26

Bring On The Games

It's been billed a mini Training Camp, and almost a week in, there's a desire on the part of Flames veterans to get back to live opposition.

Thursday's game against the Sharks will mark Calgary's first game action in 22 days, and after session after session of small area games and special teams work, Flames captain Mikael Backlund figures that San Jose fixture cannot come soon enough.

"It's been a good few days here and it's been fun watching hockey, but now we're all excited to get back to normal NHL schedule and get back into games," Backlund said Monday.

For Backlund, Nazem Kadri and the rest of the Calgary roster, the break offered a good opportunity to reset and recharge, but Kadri believes the week's work has been beneficial.

"It's a balance between rest and work, and trying to find that balance, make sure you're ready to go for puck drops," said Kadri. "So I think it's been a very productive few practices, that's obviously not typical when it's, you know, in mid-season.

"So I think we've taken advantage of it."

When asked about the recent work his group has put in, Head Coach Ryan Huska alluded to a steady uptick in pace and polish, exactly the right type of crescendo he's looking for ahead of three away contests in the coming days.

"Every day, I feel like we've gotten better, and that was kind of one of the objectives coming into the start of practice ... get better as a team and get better every day," the bench boss said. "And I think today was our best day that we've had yet. I think the pace was up, I think, our tempo and our execution was good.

"And I'm looking forward to one more good one (Wednesday), and then we get to get back to playing games again."