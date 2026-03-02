Flames Fall To Ducks In Shootout

Gauthier added a second for Anaheim on a mid-period powerplay, but not until after Cooley robbed Beckett Sennecke, sliding to his right to deny the promising rookie's one-timer from the left circle.
That goal forced overtime, and it forced Cooley into a trio of difficult stops in the extra session. He got a shoulder to a hard Jackson LaCombe wrister, then denied Sennecke in tight before a glove stop on Gauthier at the buzzer.
The Flames' best chance in OT came off the stick of Nazem Kadri, who had the game on his stick, dancing through the Ducks defence before faking forehand, and going backhand from just outside the crease. Dostal made a desperation glove stop, though, getting just enough of the disc to keep it out.
Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish scored for Anaheim in the shootout, Kadri replying with a snapshot on Calgary's second attempt. Rookie Matvei Gridin tried to keep the skill session alive on the Flames' third shot - freezing Dostal - but his shot clanked off the left post and stayed out.