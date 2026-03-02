Flames Fall To Ducks In Shootout

Calgary had two more Grade ‘A’ opportunities on first-period powerplays, both at the back post, but chances for Matvei Gridin and Matt Coronato were foiled by the Ducks, keeping the game at a 1-0 scoreline in favour of the visitors through 20 minutes.

At the other end, Devin Cooley was busy, making 14 first-period stops - seven in the first 4:31 of the contest alone - his glove stop on a Ryan Poehling short-handed breakaway standing as his best.

The home side got an equalizer at 11:14 of period two - Cutter Gauthier got the credit after the puck took an unpredictable carom, then bounced off Cooley’s back and in.

But less than five minutes later, the Flames reclaimed the lead on a powerplay. After a spell of extended pressure, the puck came to Sharangovich, who rifled a snapshot home from the right circle for his 12th goal of the campaign.