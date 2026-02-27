Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

The Flames return to action, kicking off a three-game California road swing tonight in San Jose to take on the Sharks at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960)
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf