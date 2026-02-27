Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in San Jose

projected san jose
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to action, kicking off a three-game California road swing tonight in San Jose to take on the Sharks at  8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960)

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

