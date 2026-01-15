Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

Tonight's lines and pairings in Chicago

projected chi web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up the road trip in the Windy City, taking on the the Blackhawks tonight at 6:30 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

