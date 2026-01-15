Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

The Flames wrap up the road trip in the Windy City, taking on the the Blackhawks tonight at 6:30 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley