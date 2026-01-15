Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

The Flames wrap up the road trip in the Windy City, taking on the the Blackhawks tonight at 6:30 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley