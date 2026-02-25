Martin Pospisil didn’t let his long trip back to Calgary affect his energy level Wednesday morning.

The Slovak forward arrived back in the Stampede City Tuesday evening, then hit the ice with his Flames teammates for the first time in three weeks - ahead of a three-game road trip that starts Thursday in San Jose.

But Pospisil had good reason to be away. He was the lone Calgary skater to suit up at the Olympics in Italy, helping his Slovak squad come ever so close to repeating their bronze-medal performance from four years ago.

Happier, too, is the 26-year-old, to be away from the snow storm that paralyzed travel on the Eastern seaboard.

“I was stuck in New York for a couple days, so I'm glad that I'm back,” Pospisil said Wednesday morning. “It’s nice to be back with the boys and practicing, (getting) ready for tomorrow.”

Before departing, Pospisil told reporters it was a dream come true to compete at the Winter Games. World Championship appearances helped whet his appetite for the two-week festival of winter sport.

“I didn't know what to expect, but you know, we had such a good group of guys, I was enjoying (my) time with the guys with the national team,” he said. “I’m always proud to represent my country, it means a lot, and I think we (had a) pretty good tournament.”