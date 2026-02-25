'Proud To Represent My Country'

Pospisil returns to Flames after Olympic tournament with Slovakia

260225_Pospisil
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Martin Pospisil didn’t let his long trip back to Calgary affect his energy level Wednesday morning.

The Slovak forward arrived back in the Stampede City Tuesday evening, then hit the ice with his Flames teammates for the first time in three weeks - ahead of a three-game road trip that starts Thursday in San Jose.

But Pospisil had good reason to be away. He was the lone Calgary skater to suit up at the Olympics in Italy, helping his Slovak squad come ever so close to repeating their bronze-medal performance from four years ago.

Happier, too, is the 26-year-old, to be away from the snow storm that paralyzed travel on the Eastern seaboard.

“I was stuck in New York for a couple days, so I'm glad that I'm back,” Pospisil said Wednesday morning. “It’s nice to be back with the boys and  practicing, (getting) ready for tomorrow.”

Before departing, Pospisil told reporters it was a dream come true to compete at the Winter Games. World Championship appearances helped whet his appetite for the two-week festival of winter sport.

“I didn't know what to expect, but you know, we had such a good group of guys, I was enjoying (my) time with the guys with the national team,” he said. “I’m always proud to represent my country, it means a lot, and I think we (had a) pretty good tournament.”

"It's nice ot be back with the boys"

Unfortunately for Pospisil, illness kept him from competing in Slovakia’s final contest - a bronze-medal game loss to Finland - but after putting him through the paces Wednesday morning, Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska figures that malaise is behind his speedy centreman.

“He’s full go. It was nice to see him back. He had a good level of energy about him this morning; I think he realizes what a great experience that was for him in a lot of different ways. One, being at the Olympics, two, playing that quality of hockey. But he is excited to be back, and we’re looking forward to having him.

And it’s Huska’s hope that excitement will reverberate through the rest of an eager Flames dressing room. Thursday’s contest against the Sharks will be Calgary’s first since a 4-3 Battle of Alberta win Feb. 4, and the games will be coming fast and furious over the coming days and weeks. 

This week’s California road trip also includes stops in L.A. Saturday and Anaheim Sunday, and over a 50-day stretch that begins tomorrow, the Flames will play 26 times.

That busy schedule doesn’t faze Pospisil one bit, though.

“Start winning right away, and just keep rolling,” he said. “I know there's gonna be lots of games, so we have to take care of (our bodies), and, you know, just keep playing our game. 

“I think we played really good the last game before the break.”

Coach on Pospisil, Parekh & more

Battle Won!