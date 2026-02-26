5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

1. Back To Business

Off we go again!

The Flames jetted down to San Jose Wednesday afternoon with a three-game, Golden State road swing on the docket.

And after a break, and an Olympic hockey tournament that captured everyone's hearts and minds, Calgary's NHL show resumes once again this evening at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The team was put through the paces over the last week in a mini-Training Camp kind of environment, a series of sessions focused on preparing the team for a 26-game, 50-day gauntlet that begins tonight against a Sharks club against whom the Flames have enjoyed some success this season - in the form of two home-ice wins.

Veteran forward Jonathan Huberdeau was noticeably absent over the past few days, after it was revealed during the break he was being shut down for the remainder of the season. But overall, Calgary Head Coach Ryan Huska figures he and his staff have options at the forward position, with the three-week period between contests offering a chance for everyone to heal up.

"This is probably the healthiest we’ve been in a long time," the bench boss said after a brisk practice Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. "Unfortunately we don’t have Huby with us - and we have some guys with season-ending injuries - but having (John) Beecher back, having Coles (Blake Coleman) back, Marty (Pospisil) back in the fold,

"I think it gives us a group of forwards that have some good speed to their game. They can also play a physical, gritty game that makes us a harder team to play against. It gives us some nice options moving forward."

Beecher has not played since suffering an upper-body injury in a scrap Jan. 3,, Coleman has not dressed in a game since Jan. 8. and Pospisil arrived back in Canada Tuesday evening after being holed up in snowy New York for two days with fellow Slovak Olympian (and Sharks forward) Pavol Regenda.

This week's trip offers contests against the Sharks, Kings and Ducks over a four-day span, a stretch that leads into a month of March that will see the Flames play 16 times in 30 days.

And because of that, Huska was adamant he won't be leaning on one of his two Californian netminders - Dustin Wolf or Devin Cooley - to shoulder the load down the stretch.

"I don’t know if it’ll be an even split, but they’re both going to play a lot," Huska explained. "Our March is busy, and I think it’s a month that - if you overplay one guy - they’re not going to have the necessary time to recover.

"So I think we will see a lot of both players coming up to end February and into March, for sure."

Only 26 games left in the regular season schedule.

Only a handful of weeks between now and mid-April to get those games in.

It's going to be a sprint to the finish, and it's high time to get to it!