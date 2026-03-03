'I'm Excited About It'

“It's going be great for the city of Calgary.”

That, from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who landed in the Stampede City Tuesday to get a first-hand look at construction efforts at Scotia Place.

Bettman toured the site Tuesday morning and in a media availability Tuesday afternoon at the Scotibank Saddledome, expressed his excitement at the progress being made on Calgary’s new hockey home, slated to open its doors in the fall of 2027.

“The building, by the way, is a lot further along than it looks,” Bettman shared. “Because you see the steel coming out of the ground, it doesn’t go all the way around. There's interior work already going on below the ground that you don't see.

“Actually, when I drove up today, I was surprised when I saw it from a distance: ‘Oh, that's all that was done.’ And then I was surprised when I got into the construction site, I go, ‘Wow, there's a lot of work going on here, and it's much further along than it looks.’

"I don't think there will be a nicer building anywhere."

Bettman is expected to take in Tuesday evening’s contest between the Flames and Stars.

“I remember being here for the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, and I remember getting stuck in an elevator the last time (the Flames) were in the playoffs,” he joked. “Listen, nobody should denigrate this building. It's just past its time and that happens. And the best indication of that will be when you go to the new building and you see the difference in what is state of the art these days compared to what it was in the early 1980s.”

As far as the amenities going into the new build across the street, Bettman pointed out the square-footage at Scotia Place will be about twice what it is inside the ‘Dome. And he noted those in charge of design are leaving no stones unturned.

“What's clear to me is a lot of homework was done studying the most recent new buildings, to the extent anybody did something that they wish they would have done differently,” Bettman said. “They've taken that into account, and they've been able to look at best practices in terms of the layout.”

“It looks like it's going to be a spectacular, first-class, state-of-the-art arena. I'm excited about it, and Flames fans will be excited about it when they have the chance to experience it.”

In his 25-minute session with the media, Bettman was also asked about the upcoming 2028 World Cup of Hockey. While no host cities have yet been announced, the Commissioner did confirm the NHL has received a bid from Calgary to welcome the event to Scotia Place.