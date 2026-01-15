5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

1. Against The Wind

Don McLean once mused that February made him shiver with every paper he delivered.

It's still January, of course, but the air in Chicago had a real bite when the Flames landed here Tuesday evening, an Alberta-esque chill that carried through Wednesday with the 'feels like' temperature on the Weather app dipping below -20 degrees Celsius.

But what better way to combat the cold than with a bit of fire on ice?

The Flames were ever so close to collecting at least a hard-earned point two nights ago in Columbus, in a game that wound up slipping through their fingers like grains of sand along Lake Michigan. But tonight, on Day 10 of this lengthy road swing, the goal is to finish the trip on a strong note, to head home ahead of a five-game homestand with some good feelings within the group.

"It’s hard to win on the road," Head Coach Ryan Huska said after the 5-3 setback to the Blue Jackets. "Our team needs a full load of guys to win on the road, and play a certain style of game.

"And that’s what we’re going to have to do when we get to Chicago."

But Huska has his powerplay to thank for the three goals in Columbus. Simply put, they kept things simple, and ended up scoring on each of their three opportunities.

Morgan Frost and Mikael Backlund's markers were scored from just outside the crease, while Rasmus Andersson also chipped in with a powerplay point blast that at the time, evened Tuesday's game at 2-2.

For Huska, the success on the man-advantage came down to hard work.

"The guys that scored those goals were working, that’s pretty much it," he said. "They outworked a penalty-kill, I thought, when they were on the ice.

"They used each other the right way and they kept it very simple."

But as the Flames prepare to wind down their season series with Chicago, memories from two tough November outings persist.

As do lessons from Tuesday's loss.

That certain style of game - for Mikael Backlund - involves being ready right off the hop. And in two meetings against the Blackhawks this season, Calgary has been outscored 2-0 in the first period.

"We gotta have a better start, come out with more urgency, hunger, and win more battles in the first period," said Backlund, when asked his thoughts on how to finish the five-game trip on the front foot. "Last time in Chicago, we weren’t nearly as good as we can be.

"We’ve got to come out with a really good start. We’ve lost two to them, so it’s time to win against them."