Pospisil, Slovakia To Play For Bronze

Bronze-medal showdown with Finland set for Sunday

PospisilFeb20

Martin Pospisil and Slovakia will play Finland for bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Slovakia fell 6-2 to the USA in Friday's semi-final, with Pospisil putting in 13:38 of ice time while centering his usual line of Pavol Regenda and Milos Kelemen.

The bronze medal match-up takes place at 12:40 p.m. MT on Saturday.

The Americans received goals from Jack Hughes (2), Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, and Brady Tkachuk. Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky and Regenda found the back of the net for their country.

Canada topped Finland 3-2 in Friday's other semi-final, sending them to Sunday's 6:10 a.m. MT gold-medal final.

