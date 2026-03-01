Flames Fall 2-0 To Kings

The first period produced no goals, but the two sides combined for 27 shots on target, Calgary holding a 14-13 edge at the break.

Matt Coronato had the best chance for the visitors with four minutes to play in the frame after being sprung in alone on a breakaway on a crisp pass from Zayne Parekh, but Forsberg got a shoulder to Coronato’s shot to keep it out.

At the other end, Parekh slid through his low slot, diving to break up an L.A. 2-on-1 rush with just over two minutes left on the clock.

Wolf was the busier of the two netminders in period two, making 14 saves including a stare-down stop off Kings newcomer Artemi Panarin on an odd-man rush just before the eight-minute mark.

But L.A. finally solved the former Junior Kings goalie at the 15:36 mark when Laferriere pounced on a loose puck just outside the blue paint, jamming home a rebound to give the home side a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Calgary continued to press into the third, Joel Farabee tipping a point shot to his backhand three minutes in, but the winger could not shovel the puck past Forsberg from the right post.

Adam Klapka had a backhand opportunity in tight, too, while Blake Coleman tipped a puck with 90 seconds left that just fluttered wide of Forsberg's right post.

Wolf's best stop of period three came with about eight minutes left, when he robbed Trevor Moore in tight off a 2-on-1 rush with an elbow stop.

Kempe iced it with an empty-netter in the final minute.