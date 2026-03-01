Flames Fall 2-0 To Kings

Wolf stops 35, but Calgary suffers defeat in Los Angeles

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES — The Kings broke the ice in period two, and got a 29-save effort from goaltender Anton Forsberg in a 2-0 victory over the Flames Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe notched the goals, while Dustin Wolf put in another honourable performance in the Flames crease, making 35 saves as Calgary fell to 1-1-0 on its three-game California swing.

The first period produced no goals, but the two sides combined for 27 shots on target, Calgary holding a 14-13 edge at the break.

Matt Coronato had the best chance for the visitors with four minutes to play in the frame after being sprung in alone on a breakaway on a crisp pass from Zayne Parekh, but Forsberg got a shoulder to Coronato’s shot to keep it out.

At the other end, Parekh slid through his low slot, diving to break up an L.A. 2-on-1 rush with just over two minutes left on the clock.

Wolf was the busier of the two netminders in period two, making 14 saves including a stare-down stop off Kings newcomer Artemi Panarin on an odd-man rush just before the eight-minute mark.

But L.A. finally solved the former Junior Kings goalie at the 15:36 mark when Laferriere pounced on a loose puck just outside the blue paint, jamming home a rebound to give the home side a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Calgary continued to press into the third, Joel Farabee tipping a point shot to his backhand three minutes in, but the winger could not shovel the puck past Forsberg from the right post. 

Adam Klapka had a backhand opportunity in tight, too, while Blake Coleman tipped a puck with 90 seconds left that just fluttered wide of Forsberg's right post.

Wolf's best stop of period three came with about eight minutes left, when he robbed Trevor Moore in tight off a 2-on-1 rush with an elbow stop.

Kempe iced it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"The main thing for me is to stay consistent"

"Too inconsistent ... We know we can play better"

"When you're in close games, you've got to find another level"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, LAK 37

Powerplay: CGY 0-0, LAK 0-0

Faceoffs: CGY 47.3%, LAK 52.7%

Hits: CGY 20, LAK 26

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, LAK 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 33, LAK 35

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, LAK 16

Up Next:

The Flames go right back to work Sunday at 6 p.m. MT in Anaheim, before returning home to host the Dallas Stars Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

