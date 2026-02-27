They've Got Bite!

Flames open California swing with 4-1 win over Sharks

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

SAN JOSE — On a day where the temperature reached 23 degrees in Northern California, the Flames enjoyed a warm welcome back to their 2025-26 campaign.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, while Dustin Wolf stopped 34 shots against the team he grew up watching as Calgary dispatched San Jose 4-1 at SAP Center.

The Flames found their offensive game in period two, then scored three times in the third period to pull away, earning two points in the first of their three-game California road swing.

Calgary Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to the second period post-game as the moment where his team started to find their stride, following a three-week Olympic layoff.

"We had some shifts that I think started to get our game going a little bit better, and then, you know, a few timely goals for us, too," Huska said. "In the third period, I liked what we did.

"There's a lot of good things from us, but finding a way to win was really important on the road in a tough building here."

See all the action from big 4-1 victory in San Jose

Wolf played a starring role over a scoreless opening 20 minutes, turning aside all 17 shots that came his way. His best stop came with eight-and-a-half minutes left on the clock when he stoned William Eklund’s breakaway attempt with a crisp glove save.

At the other end of the ice, Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov robbed Connor Zary in tight, and got some help from his post inside the opening two minutes when Matvei Gridin’s snapshot from the right wing struck iron, and stayed out.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring 1:17 into the second period with a redirect from the high slot, but Calgary started to earn more pressure as the middle stanza progressed, and at the 15:02 mark, that pressure paid off. 

Joel Farabee entered the zone on the right wing, paused, then found Kadri in space, allowing the veteran centreman to stride toward the net and snap his 11th goal of the season past Askarov’s right shoulder.

Kadri wires a gem shortside to tie game against Sharks

Adam Klapka just about gave the Flames the lead a minute later, ringing a hard snapshot off the crossbar and out of play. The big man was a threat in period two, nearly beating Askarov from just outside the blue paint after stripping a Sharks defenceman at the San Jose blue line and skating in alone on a breakaway.

Zary made good on his next quality chance 5:22 into period three, accepting a pass from Backlund at the top of the left circle before ripping the puck stick-side on Askarov for his 10th tally of the campaign.

Zary finishes off pass from Backlund to give Calgary the lead

Kadri added to his total - and the Flames lead - just over six minutes later, chipping and chasing the puck down the right flank. From there, San Jose defenceman Timothy Liljegren's outlet attempt went off Zary's skate and right to Kadri, who outwaited Askarov before depositing his second goal of the evening.

Kadri strikes again in third to give Flames 3-1 lead

Backlund rounded out the scoring with 2:30 to play, launching a shot from centre ice into the Sharks' vacated cage.

Backlund scores empty-netter to seal the deal

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

"You can't go undefeated without the first one"

They Said It:

"We showed our resilience there in the second period"

"First period wasn't our best, but ... we found our game"

"It's nice to find the back of the net"

"Finding a way to win on the road in a tough building"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, SJS 35

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, SJS 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 50.9%, SJS 49.1%

Hits: CGY 16, SJS 33

Blocked Shots: CGY 23, SJS 7

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, SJS 31

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, SJS 10

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Sharks 26.02.26

Photos by Getty Images

Up Next:

Calgary's California road swing continues Saturday at 5 p.m. MT in Los Angeles, before a Sunday evening showdown in Anaheim at 6 p.m. MT.

