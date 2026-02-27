They've Got Bite!

SAN JOSE — On a day where the temperature reached 23 degrees in Northern California, the Flames enjoyed a warm welcome back to their 2025-26 campaign.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, while Dustin Wolf stopped 34 shots against the team he grew up watching as Calgary dispatched San Jose 4-1 at SAP Center.

The Flames found their offensive game in period two, then scored three times in the third period to pull away, earning two points in the first of their three-game California road swing.

Calgary Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to the second period post-game as the moment where his team started to find their stride, following a three-week Olympic layoff.

"We had some shifts that I think started to get our game going a little bit better, and then, you know, a few timely goals for us, too," Huska said. "In the third period, I liked what we did.

"There's a lot of good things from us, but finding a way to win was really important on the road in a tough building here."