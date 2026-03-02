Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Anaheim

projected ana mar. 1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to wrap up a three-game road swing on a high note, taking on the Ducks tonight at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Flames Fall 2-0 To Kings

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

5 Things - Flames @ Kings

They've Got Bite!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

'Proud To Represent My Country'

Future Watch Update - 24.02.26

Practice Notebook - 23.02.26

'I Hope They Win'

Pospisil, Slovakia To Play For Bronze

'Hit The Ground Running'

'Prove The Expectations'

Practice Notebook - 18.02.26

Pospisil, Slovakia Advance To Olympic Semi-Final

Pospisil, Slovakia Set To Face Germany In Olympic Quarter-Final

Future Watch Update - 16.02.26