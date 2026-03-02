Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

The Flames look to wrap up a three-game road swing on a high note, taking on the Ducks tonight at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley