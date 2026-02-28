5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. Gone Hollywood

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska referred to 'non-optional, optional skates' as part of the recipe down the stretch.

And that's exactly what took place Friday morning at Crypto.com Arena. A healthy number of Flames hit the ice following Thursday night's 4-1 win at San Jose, with Game Two of this California trio set for downtown L.A. late Saturday afternoon.

Amid the SoCal sunshine, Calgary's engines are getting into gear again following a three-week layoff between games, a stretch that saw many Flames catch some rays.

It's been an even longer layoff for Blake Coleman, who saw his first action since Jan. 8 Thursday night on a line with Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin. But the veteran winger echoed his teammates' post-game thoughts when asked about getting back up to speed, saying he felt better and better as the game went along.

"You find your footing in the first period and (you're) trying to get that timing and tempo back up," the Texan said Friday. "But a little better as it went along.

"It was good. Got the rust out."

Joining Coleman back in the Flames fold Thursday was centreman John Beecher, who prior to the contest in San Jose last suited up Jan. 3 against Nashville.

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska was eager to have both forwards available for selection, and contributing - once that initial rust got shaken off both players' chassis.

"When you talk about Beecher, he was coming back again from a pretty significant injury, and I thought he did a good job of stepping into the penalty-kill again for us and giving us some good minutes there," said Huska. "Coles, if you were to talk to him, took him a little while to get his game going in the first period, but then he started to feel better as it went on.

"That's a long time to be out of the lineup. So I feel like he (Coleman) makes a difference in regards to how our team plays, because of the energy that he brings, but also what he does in the dressing room. So we were pretty excited to have them both back in our lineup last night."

But Huska was perhaps most pleased with the trio of Nazem Kadri, Connor Zary and Joel Farabee in Thursday's return to action. The line created three of the Flames' four goals, and Zary in particular has continued to up the ante with his play, according to his Head Coach.

And most importantly, Huska pointed to Zary's consistency as an encouraging sign.

"He's had the odd game where he hasn't been at the level where I would like to see him at, but if I go back and look at his game for the last two months, he's been an impact player for us," Huska said. "So I think he's got a little bit more swagger when it comes to his puck play on the powerplay, which has, in turn, allowed him to be a better player 5-on-5.

"So I think he's feeling good about his game right now, and as I said, I think for a couple months, he's been a really good player for us."