5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

1. Turn Around
As far as back-to-back affairs go, the trip from Los Angeles to Orange County is one of the less cumbersome ones.
And that's what the Flames will face as they open up a gauntlet March schedule this evening, skating in their third and final contest of this California road swing in Anaheim.
Calgary will play 16 times over the next 30 days, touching the Pacific, Mountain and Eastern time zones along the way. But for Head Coach Ryan Huska, the focus is - as always - on the next opponent at hand.
Even if post-game Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, everyone in Flames silks was left lamenting one that got away.