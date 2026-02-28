Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames roll into the City of Angels for a tilt against the Kings tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT, for the second game of a three-game California trip (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf