Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames roll into the City of Angels for a tilt against the Kings tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT, for the second game of a three-game California trip (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf