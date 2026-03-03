5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

1. Back In Black

What better way to start the week than with a bit of horsepower?

Enter Blasty!

The Flames will wear their alternate uniforms for a three-game, home-ice run beginning tonight against the Stars (GET TICKETS), and it's been a case of 'So Far, So Good' in Dark Mode this season, too.

Calgary holds a 3-0-0 record this season when wearing their black silks - all three of those games coming at the Scotiabank Saddledome in December - as the team returns home following a California trip that netted three points.

Sunday's game in Anaheim - a 3-2 shootout setback - was (figuratively) decided on the flip of a coin, leaving Head Coach Ryan Huska pleased with his group's ability to bounce back after a frustrating Saturday loss in L.A.

"I thought we played with more urgency," the Flames bench boss said post-game. "We had a lot of guys that played hard tonight, and could have just as easily gotten the extra point."

One of those guys was Devin Cooley. The netminder turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced over his 65 minutes of work, including a couple of ten-bellers to prolong the contest into the shootout.

His breakout season continues, while running mate Dustin Wolf has been stellar, too, since the team returned from the Olympic break.

For Huska, the key now is to get his two 'tendies some run support.

"The game in San Jose (Wednesday), Dustin was our best player and I would say the same again in L.A.," Huska said Sunday. "Tonight, Cools gave us the same chance, like he made some great saves for us.

"It’s nice when you have two goaltenders that you know that whoever’s in the net, they’re going to do what they can do to allow our team to stay in games. It’s gotta be up to us to find a way to generate enough to win some of these for them."