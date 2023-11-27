If it seems like the Flames haven’t been home a lot this fall, it’s because it’s true.

That’s all about to change tonight, when Calgary and Vegas meet on Scotiabank Saddledome ice for the first time this season. Get tickets

The Flames will contest just their eighth home game of the season - their seven home games played are the fewest in the NHL - while a full two-thirds of their 21 games played to date have been road affairs.

But tonight’s game with the Golden Knights marks the start of a six-game homestand - one of two such extended stays on the 2023-24 schedule - a welcome sign on the calendar for a group that’s logged more than their fair share of travel through the first quarter of the campaign.

Calgary holds a 3-3-1 home record to date, with tonight’s matchup against Vegas presenting an opportunity to move above the .500 mark on their home playing surface, and a step closer to the .500 mark overall.

Needless to say, the Flames seem quite happy to put down roots at home over the next 13 days.

“It’ll be nice to unpack the suitcase and stay home for a couple weeks, that’s for sure,” forward Nazem Kadri said following Monday's morning skate. “Obviously important games for us, we want to take advantage of home ice, it starts tonight.”