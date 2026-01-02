'Means The World'

Rasmus Andersson’s had a tough time keeping his Olympic secret to himself.

But Friday morning, he was able to finally speak freely, after being named to the Swedish squad set to compete in Milan next month.

“I found out about 10 days ago, (it’s) been kind of hard to keep it to yourself, right?,” the Flames defenceman said. “Extremely proud, it's definitely a dream, a dream come true to play Olympics for Sweden.

“It’s something I've always wanted, it's kind of nice that it's out there now.”

It’s a well-deserved honour for the 29-year-old, who’s not only been tasked with shutting down opposing top lines night after night, but Andersson is also on pace to set career bests in goals and points after notching 26 (8G, 18A) through the first 40 games of the season.

If last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and World Championship (where he served as Sweden’s captain) served as a first and second interview, the start of the 2025-26 campaign was the reference check.

And now, he’ll get a chance to help Sweden try and replicate their performance from the last Italian Olympics, a gold medal win in 2006.

“We've seen that game-winning goal (by Nicklas Lidstrom in the gold medal game) probably 1,000 times in my life, and it's something we grew up on,” he said. “I was 9 years old at the time, the memory really never leaves.

“Since that day I've always dreamed about playing in the Olympics for Sweden one day.”