'Means The World'

Andersson excited to skate for Sweden at Olympics next month

By Chris Wahl
Rasmus Andersson’s had a tough time keeping his Olympic secret to himself.

But Friday morning, he was able to finally speak freely, after being named to the Swedish squad set to compete in Milan next month.

“I found out about 10 days ago, (it’s) been kind of hard to keep it to yourself, right?,” the Flames defenceman said. “Extremely proud, it's definitely a dream, a dream come true to play Olympics for Sweden.

“It’s something I've always wanted, it's kind of nice that it's out there now.”

It’s a well-deserved honour for the 29-year-old, who’s not only been tasked with shutting down opposing top lines night after night, but Andersson is also on pace to set career bests in goals and points after notching 26 (8G, 18A) through the first 40 games of the season.

If last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and World Championship (where he served as Sweden’s captain) served as a first and second interview, the start of the 2025-26 campaign was the reference check.

And now, he’ll get a chance to help Sweden try and replicate their performance from the last Italian Olympics, a gold medal win in 2006.

“We've seen that game-winning goal (by Nicklas Lidstrom in the gold medal game) probably 1,000 times in my life, and it's something we grew up on,” he said. “I was 9 years old at the time, the memory really never leaves.

“Since that day I've always dreamed about playing in the Olympics for Sweden one day.”

"It's definitely a dream come true"

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said he’s ‘pumped’ to see Andersson on the Swedish squad, adding his body of work this season make his selection an easy one.

“When you look at one guy that's had a ridiculously good year in all aspects of his game, Ras it is, so I didn't really feel like there was gonna be any question whether he was gonna be on that roster,” Huska said Friday morning. “But I'd assume for the player, you're always a little bit uneasy, because you never know until you hear your name or see your name being put out there, but we're really happy for him.

"We'll be cheering for Canada, but cheering for Ras if that makes sense."

As cool a moment it is for Andersson, it’s special for his whole family, too.

Andersson’s kids - young as they are - will have the chance to see their father compete on Olympic ice, something Andersson did not have the chance to do when his father, Peter, skated for the Swedes at Albertville in 1992.

The Calgary blueliner was born four years later, but says he’s had many a memory passed down from that French tournament 36 years ago.

“He tells me stories about it more and more now, it obviously makes it extra-special, too, that he kind of knows what I'm gonna be going through,” the younger Andersson said. “I lean on him a little bit more than usual, I lean on him quite a bit already.

“He says that's one of the best memories of his of his career.”

Sweden is joined by age-old rival Finland, Slovakia and host Italy in Group B, and their first game will be against the Italians Feb. 11.

And with each passing day, Andersson’s eagerness to pull on the Tre Kronor sweater will only grow.

“It means the world to me, I'm extremely excited,” he beamed Friday. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun for sure.”

