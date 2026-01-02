Andersson To Represent Sweden At 2026 Winter Olympics

Andersson named to the first group of NHL players to represent Sweden at the Olympics since 2014

RasmusJan2
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson has been named to Sweden's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Andersson, who captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship, has suited up for 40 games with the Flames this season, scorign eight goals and 26 points. He ranks third in scoring among Swedish defencemen in the NHL this season, trailing just Erik Karlsson (30 points) and Rasmus Dahlin (28 points).

He joins a Swedish defence made up of the following players: Karlsson, Dahlin, Philip Broberg, Jonas Brodin, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Gustav Forsling, and Victor Hedman.

The tournament will feature 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Sweden, which is in Group B, will open against Team Italy on Feb. 11, then play Team Finland on Feb. 13 and Team Slovakia on Feb. 14.

In addition to Andersson, Flames forward Martin Pospsil is also slated to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He was one of the initial six players named to Slovakia's roster in June, along with forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Tomas Tatar, and defencemen Erik Cernak and Martin Fehervary.

The 26-year-old Zvolen native had seven points (3G, 4A) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship, and also played three games for Slovakia in the Olympic qualifiers in 2024.

Pospisil has 49 points (12G, 37A) in 144 career games with the Flames.

News Feed

New Year's Eve Bash

WJC Recap - 31.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

Flames Re-Sign Devin Cooley

Winning Streak A-Bruin

WJC Recap - 29.12.25

'Ton Of Great Friendships'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

Bounced Right Back!

WJC Recap - 27.12.25

Game Day Notebook - 27.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

WJC Recap - 26.12.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Flames Fall To Oilers