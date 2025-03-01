Flames Fall To Panthers

Vladar makes 39 saves in 3-0 setback in Sunrise

250301_CGYatFLA
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He made acrobatic saves, and turned in one of the best Flames goaltending performances of the season, but Dan Vladar couldn't do it alone.

The Flames fell to 1-2-0 on their season-long, six-game road trip after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Panthers in a matinee tilt Saturday, spoiling a stellar 39-save effort from their veteran puck-stopper.

Vladar's afternoon was busy right from the drop of the puck.

Florida sent nine shots his way over the opening nine minutes, forcing a quick cover-up of a loose puck in the crease when Uvis Balinskis' shot from the left wing wriggled its way loose from the Calgary netminder and inched toward the line.

He got just enough of Eetu Luostarinen's re-direct on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush later in the period, pushing the puck past his left post with his glove hand.

At the other end, Mikael Backlund came close to putting the visitors on the board midway through period one, after he was sprung in alone on goal after a silky entry pass from linemate Blake Coleman at the Panthers blueline. He followed his low shot into the crease, but Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was equal to the task.

Vladar stoned Carter Verhaeghe a minute into the second period, then robbed Nate Schmidt of a sure goal at the 4:30 mark, kicking out his pad to deny a back-door opportunity.

Vladar with big stop against Carter Verhaeghe

But the Panthers finally solved him a few seconds later when a persistent Jonah Gadjovich banged home a rebound from just outside the blue paint.

Evan Rodrigues extended the lead in the final minute of the period on a shot that caromed in past Vladar's right arm, but not before the Calgary 'keeper turned in another couple of ten-beller stops.

First, he dove back across his crease from left to right, his body making the wide open cage behind him disappear on a Verhaeghe rebound opportunity.

Then, after being knocked down and laying prone on his side, he reached into the air to snatch a Sam Reinhart wrist shot with his glove hand. Upon further review, the glove (and therefore puck) crossed the goalline, but the potential Florida tally was rescinded on account of goaltender interference.

Martin Pospisil came close to breaking the goose-egg in the waning moments of the third period after the puck fell to him in the slot. His snapshot beat Bobrovsky but clanked off the left post, skipping away to safety afterward.

Mackie Samoskevich closed out the scoring with his 10th goal of the season late in the final frame.

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Panthers 01.03.25

Photos courtesy of Getty Images. Walk-in and warmups by Torie Peterson

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"I just felt like we were a slow team"

"Not good enough, from our point"

"We weren’t playing with any pace, we were too slow"

"It totally stings, losing this one"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, FLA 42

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, FLA 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 48.4%, FLA 51.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, FLA 8

Hits: CGY 27, FLA 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 12, FLA 27

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, FLA 10

Up Next:

The Flames get right back to work Sunday afternoon as the road trip continues in Carolina. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. MT.

