Say What - 'Didn't Play Very Well'

Ryan Lomberg on losing in his return to Florida:

"It totally stings, losing this one. I wanted this one. Obviously incredibly thankful and appreciative of all the fans out there, cheering me on."

On facing another difficult opponent Sunday:

"It’s a challenge, and it’s not getting easier, right? We’ve got a big test tomorrow against the Hurricanes. It’s about being able to put this one behind us, get back on the horse, and bring our best effort next game."

On Dan Vladar's work between the pipes:

"It’s too bad, we obviously let him down. He stood in there and gave us a chance. We hung him out to dry quite a bit today, disappointing from the group to do that to him. An incredible effort by him."