'Get A Lick On 'Em'

Coleman's physical presence stood out in Saturday's Battle of Alberta win

240226_Coleman
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

With one thunderous check, Blake Coleman cemented his place in Battle of Alberta lore.

Four-and-a-half minutes into the second period of Saturday’s 6-3 victory at Rogers Place, the Flames forward launched Oilers captain Connor McDavid into the boards, sending him hurtling back-first onto the playing surface.

It was the type of hit that superstar players don’t typically receive, and it stood as the opening salvo in what ended up being a pretty physical second period.

The Texas Tiger had a little extra snarl Saturday - he ended up scrapping Edmonton’s Mattias Janmark minutes after the McDavid check - but when asked about the hit, he downplayed its importance, or its intended target.

“It’s an Oiler player,” Coleman said Monday. “It’s anybody on the other team, if you get a chance to get a lick on 'em, you’re gonna finish your hits; that’s what my role is, be hard to play against; doesn’t really matter who’s wearing the sweater, I treat everybody the same on those teams.”

“Obviously, people ran with it more than I even thought they would but for me, it’s ‘finish your check, be hard to play against.’”

Coleman’s been a thorn in opponents’ collective sides all season long.

Not only is he enjoying a career year offensively - his 23 goals and 45 points are both personal bests - but along with linemates Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane, he’s made the game frustrating for many a top-tier foe.

But it’s that little extra self-sacrifice, the knowledge that two valuable points might be accompanied by a bruise or a scrape, that Coleman sees in his teammates as indicative of everyone’s willingness to stay in the fight.

“It just shows that guys care,” he said. “This point in the season, every point matters, every game matters, no matter who it is, we’ve got to be willing to scratch and claw for everything we get, that’s the type of team we are.”

"To a man, everybody showed up and competed"

Flames head coach Ryan Huska routinely lists Coleman among the most trusted leaders on his roster, and lately, the 32-year-old winger has rotated in as one of the club’s alternate captains.

For Huska, that bit of grit from the likes of Coleman is telling.

“If you do it the right way, I think it shows that you’re engaged and ready to play,” Huska said Monday. “Now, the fine line is, you don’t want to cross a line and sit in the penalty box in those situations ‘cause a lot of powerplays around the league will make you pay.

“I think we did a really good job (Saturday) of making sure we were engaged and ready to play.”

The win over Edmonton capped off an impressive run of three games that saw the Flames earn all six points against top opponents.

Coleman’s hopeful Calgary’s return to the win column - especially in a Battle of Alberta that had gone the other way so far this season - can act as a springboard as the Flames open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against the Kings. Get tickets

“I thought the will to win was there all night (Saturday),” he said. “It was a game we knew we needed, a team that we had been needing to beat for a little while now, and I thought to a man, everybody showed up and competed the right way.

“Guys made great plays and more importantly, we had that team fight in us.”

