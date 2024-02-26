Say What - 'He Came To Work Every Day'

Jonathan Huberdeau on finding his groove offensively:
Huberdeau has 21 points (5G, 16A) in 22 games dating back to Dec. 31
“It's been a while. It was tough the last year and a little bit of this year. But I think I continue to work hard every night, every game. Obviously, it's been bigger since the new year. But it's just to keep things going. I know what kind of player I am. I think I just lost that confidence, got it back and believed in myself. That's what I did. It was just to keep working every night. If you don't give up, at some point it's going to get back.”
On the team’s three-game winning streak:
“I've said it before, it's always fun when you win. We're playing well, playing our game, playing like every type of the game is the same and we're winning. It's to keep things going. Consistency, we've had a hard time with this year, so we've got to keep things going. When you come into the rink, it's fun when you win.”