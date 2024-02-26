Say What - 'He Came To Work Every Day'

The chatter in the dressing room following Monday's practice in Calgary

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on finding his groove offensively:

Huberdeau has 21 points (5G, 16A) in 22 games dating back to Dec. 31

“It's been a while. It was tough the last year and a little bit of this year. But I think I continue to work hard every night, every game. Obviously, it's been bigger since the new year. But it's just to keep things going. I know what kind of player I am. I think I just lost that confidence, got it back and believed in myself. That's what I did. It was just to keep working every night. If you don't give up, at some point it's going to get back.”

On the team’s three-game winning streak:

“I've said it before, it's always fun when you win. We're playing well, playing our game, playing like every type of the game is the same and we're winning. It's to keep things going. Consistency, we've had a hard time with this year, so we've got to keep things going. When you come into the rink, it's fun when you win.”

"It's fun winning"

Blake Coleman on Huberdeau’s hot hand of late:

“I've seen enough of Huby throughout my career to know how good of a player he is. To me, it's no surprise. Sometimes things take time to find your rhythm and he's been a big reason why we're winning a lot of games right now. We're counting on him and his line to produce and they've come through for us in big ways. So, I don't think it comes as a surprise to anybody in the room.”

On how Huberdeau pushed through the tough times:

“I think he's his own toughest critic. I've been there, too. When you're your own toughest critic and people start to pile on, pile on, pile on, it can get heavy. To Huby's credit, he never showed it. He came to work every day, he was a good teammate, was a good friend; he did what he could to get better and like I said, I don't think anybody ever expected this to - his struggles - to drag on. We expected him to be what he is now and he's a big part of our team moving forward here.”

"To a man, everybody showed up and competed"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Dryden Hunt finding a role:

“He's been bounced back and forth. The experience of trying to figure out, 'OK, why am I getting bounced and forth from the American League to the NHL? And what can I do to make sure it doesn't happen again. Or, if it does, 'How do I be a good pro in both areas?' I think it's a lot of growing up and maturing, understanding what's needed out of a player, because he's a smart young man, so I think he really does get it.”

On what he’d like to see more of from Andrei Kuzmenko:

“The last game they (Kuzmenko, Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich) played together here, his first period was really good. And that's what he needs to do. He was on the puck, he was a threat with it, he was shooting the puck, which we asked him to do a little bit more of. And then as the game went on, it was more of a coaching decision to reduce some of his ice time. When coaches look back at it, sometimes you think a player was terrible - and then you watch the video of the game, you go, 'Hmm, this guy was actually pretty good.' You also do it the other way. When you see it live, 'Oh man, I thought he was great.' When you go home or in the morning and you watch the video again, you're like, 'Oof, I was wrong on that one.' So, he had a really good first period the last game here - again, because he's protecting pucks, he's strong on them, and he really had a nose for the net; he was looking at the net every time he had the puck.”

"We didn't fold, we pushed right back"

