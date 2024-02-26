Say What - 'He Came To Work Every Day'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Dryden Hunt finding a role:

“He's been bounced back and forth. The experience of trying to figure out, 'OK, why am I getting bounced and forth from the American League to the NHL? And what can I do to make sure it doesn't happen again. Or, if it does, 'How do I be a good pro in both areas?' I think it's a lot of growing up and maturing, understanding what's needed out of a player, because he's a smart young man, so I think he really does get it.”

On what he’d like to see more of from Andrei Kuzmenko:

“The last game they (Kuzmenko, Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich) played together here, his first period was really good. And that's what he needs to do. He was on the puck, he was a threat with it, he was shooting the puck, which we asked him to do a little bit more of. And then as the game went on, it was more of a coaching decision to reduce some of his ice time. When coaches look back at it, sometimes you think a player was terrible - and then you watch the video of the game, you go, 'Hmm, this guy was actually pretty good.' You also do it the other way. When you see it live, 'Oh man, I thought he was great.' When you go home or in the morning and you watch the video again, you're like, 'Oof, I was wrong on that one.' So, he had a really good first period the last game here - again, because he's protecting pucks, he's strong on them, and he really had a nose for the net; he was looking at the net every time he had the puck.”