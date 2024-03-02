5 Things - The Kiprusoff Edition

Tonight, the Flames raise Kipper’s #34 to the rafters (8 p.m. MT/CBC/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
Tonight, it’s all about Kipper.

Miikka Kiprusoff, the Flames’ all-time wins leader, will have his number 34 raised to the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome as Calgary hosts Pittsburgh. Get tickets

He’ll become just the fourth Flame to have his number retired by the club, and needless to say, it’s bound to be a special celebration.

Doors at the ‘Dome will open an hour earlier than usual - at 5:30 p.m. - with the number retirement ceremony slated to begin at 6:20 (fans can watch the number retirement live on Sportsnet 360).

In addition to the ceremony, there are a number of promotions that fans can take advantage of, including:

Fans can enjoy an extended hockey happy hour at the ‘Dome, for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m., featuring select food and beverage items for only $6. Fans can also purchase limited edition Miikka Kiprusoff branded cans courtesy of Banded Peak at locations throughout the Scotiabank Saddledome.

All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Miikka Kiprusoff t-shirt, which will be placed on every seat in the Scotiabank Saddledome prior to the game.

Limited edition Original 16 Miikka Kiprusoff branded cups will be available at select locations on the main concourse.

The Flames players will be wearing commemorative Kiprusoff warm-up jerseys, a selection of which will be auctioned off benefiting the Flames Foundation. The players will also sport a custom jersey patch for the evening, dedicated to Miikka.

As we prepare to honour a Flames legend, we present five memorable moments from Kiprusoff’s decade in the C of Red.

"It was in."

1. The 2004 Playoff Run

Acquired from San Jose in November of 2003, Kiprusoff hit the ground running in Calgary, helping the club qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2004 for the first time in eight years.

In the first round, the #6-seeded Flames knocked off the Canucks in an unforgettable seven-game series.

But Kiprusoff was incredible in Calgary’s second-round triumph over top-ranked Detroit.

He pitched a shutout on the road in Game 5 to give the Flames a 3-2 series lead, then did the same in a deciding Game 6 at the ‘Dome, making 38 saves in a 1-0 Calgary overtime triumph.

“I had some games I played unreal and helped the team, then it was the other way too,” Kiprusoff said Friday. “Our team played unreal defence the whole year, too, they really made me look good, too.

“So it worked both ways.”

Kiprusoff had five shutouts that spring, to go along with a miniscule 1.85 goals-against average over 26 starts, but the way he slammed the door shut against a Detroit team two years removed from a Stanley Cup brought a sense of belief to the team and the city that hadn’t been seen in years.

"So many good memories here"

2. The Vezina Trophy Season

Kiprusoff returned to Calgary in the fall of 2005 for his first full season as a Flame, and boy, did he deliver.

73 starts, 42 wins, and a franchise record 10 shutouts as the Flames captured the Northwest Division crown.

On 13 occasions that winter, Kiprusoff made 34 or more saves in a game, and on nine of those occasions, Calgary picked up at least a point.

He was named a First Team NHL All-Star, also earning the William M. Jennings Trophy with a sparkling 2.07 GAA.

His play - not to mention his workload - caught the eye of awards voters, too, as he was named the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top netminder.

To date, Kiprusoff is the only Flames goaltender to receive the award.

He also finished third in voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2005-06 season marked the first in a run of seven consecutive campaigns with 70 or more games played by Kiprusoff, who admits he had to adjust his rest and recovery schedule to handle the workload.

“When you play a lot, for me it was hard to manage, because you want to practice, too, to stay on top of your game,” he said. “Then you need the rest, so it was always kind of balancing, there.

“I did get a routine, what (was) good for my body, my head to do it; it was just routine.”

Kipper went 42-20-11 in 74 starts. Incredible.

3. The Heritage Classic Shutout

Kiprusoff proved he could battle the elements, too.

He was unbeatable in the 2011 Heritage Classic on a frigid afternoon at McMahon Stadium, turning aside 39 shots to help the Flames blank the Canadiens 4-0.

Outdoor games had been en vogue for a few seasons by that time, but Kiprusoff’s performance stands as the first shutout in an NHL game contested in the fresh air.

To help combat the chilly temperatures, Kiprusoff even experimented by wearing a wetsuit underneath his gear during Flames practice the day before the game.

But he admits, he didn’t actually sport the extra layer when the puck dropped for real on that Sunday afternoon.

“I didn’t wear it in the game, but I used it the next summer for water-skiing!”

A casual 39 saves. Just another day at the office!

4. That Scrap With Vokoun

Kiprusoff finished his NHL career with 47 penalty minutes, almost a third of which were earned at the end of a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators March 20, 2004 at the ‘Dome, and on Hockey Night in Canada.

The two sides engaged in a bit of a fracas as time expired, one that eventually led to a meeting between Kiprusoff and Vokoun in the neutral zone.

The two wrestled at first, then - amid raucous applause from the Saddledome faithful - Kiprusoff broke free and pulled Vokoun’s jersey over top of his head, with both parties exchanging blows at centre ice before being separated by a linesman.

Kiprusoff

The Man. The Myth. The Miikka

Kiprusoff is having his jersey retired on March 2. Here's a look back at some pics of the Flames legend

5. The Home Finale

Kiprusoff’s final home contest at the Saddledome finished the same way his home debut did - in the win column.

He took the stage on home ice for the last time Apr. 19, 2013, turning aside 32 shots as the Flames knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 3-1.

Almost half of his saves that night came in the third period - 15 in all - and for his efforts, Kiprusoff was named the game’s First Star.

For the inquiring trivia fans: Roman Horak, Brian McGrattan and Roman Cervenka counted the Flames goals.

When asked Friday what his legacy in a Flames sweater should be, Kiprusoff focused less on individual achievements, and more on the relationships he built with the players he shared the ice with.

Who I am, I think I’m a team guy,” he said. “So for me, even (though) it’s my jersey going up, I think it’s our team’s style. It’s not just my moment (Saturday), it’s for the guys that I played with and helped me out a lot.

“I guess a team guy, that’s how I want to be remembered.”

Kipper was vintage, stopped 32, in his last home game

