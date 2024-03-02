5 Things - The Kiprusoff Edition

2. The Vezina Trophy Season

Kiprusoff returned to Calgary in the fall of 2005 for his first full season as a Flame, and boy, did he deliver.

73 starts, 42 wins, and a franchise record 10 shutouts as the Flames captured the Northwest Division crown.

On 13 occasions that winter, Kiprusoff made 34 or more saves in a game, and on nine of those occasions, Calgary picked up at least a point.

He was named a First Team NHL All-Star, also earning the William M. Jennings Trophy with a sparkling 2.07 GAA.

His play - not to mention his workload - caught the eye of awards voters, too, as he was named the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top netminder.

To date, Kiprusoff is the only Flames goaltender to receive the award.

He also finished third in voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2005-06 season marked the first in a run of seven consecutive campaigns with 70 or more games played by Kiprusoff, who admits he had to adjust his rest and recovery schedule to handle the workload.

“When you play a lot, for me it was hard to manage, because you want to practice, too, to stay on top of your game,” he said. “Then you need the rest, so it was always kind of balancing, there.

“I did get a routine, what (was) good for my body, my head to do it; it was just routine.”