5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

1. Ready To Reset

Sometimes, a change of scenery is all you need.

On Saturday, the Flames dropped a 5-3 decision to the visiting Jets in a thrilling back-and-forth tilt. The matchup saw the Flames go toe-to-toe with the NHL's top club, trading goals until a late Jets powerplay marker gave the visitors the edge and an empty-net goal iced the victory for Winnipeg. The loss marked the team's second straight setback - the first time they've dropped back-to-back games this season, with both coming on home ice.

"I think we were better or outplayed them in big moments 5-on-5," said Rasmus Andersson, who scored his fourth goal of the season on Saturday. "5-on-5, I thought we were the better team, honestly, and it was just too many penalties. Yeah, frustrating. Frustrating for sure."

The Flames now hold a 5-2-1 record, sitting third in the Pacific Division with 11 points, two points back of the division-leading Golden Knights.

Monday's matchup could be just what they need to get back into the win column and get the club back into the rhythm that saw them set a franchise record with a 5-0-1 start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Last year's season series against the Golden Knights was tilted heavily in Calgary's favour, with the Flames putting up a 3-0-1 record and outscoring their foes 13-8 in the process.

Blake Coleman was superb against Vegas in 2023-24, scoring three goals and registering five points in the four outings. Nazem Kadri also provided plenty of offence last season, scoring a pair of goals and ending up with five points as well. Yegor Sharangovich, who made his season debut on Saturday, was tied for the goal scoring lead against the Golden Knights last year with three.

Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf have each logged one victory against Vegas in their careers, both coming last season. Wolf made 28 saves in a 4-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome in March and Vladar's 27-save performance came in a 2-1 overtime victory last October in Calgary.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the TV broadcast.

