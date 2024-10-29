Reading ... Give It A Shot! Program Hits Milestone

Over 1 million students have been impacted by the program

RGIASHeader
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Educational Partnership Foundation (TEPF) and the Calgary Flames Foundation are thrilled to announce their flagship literacy initiative, the Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot! program has reached an incredible milestone. With a recent visit to Patrick Airlie School, the program has now impacted over 1 million students since inception.

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation in growing this program over the years,” said Barb Simic, TEPF’s President and CEO. “Literacy is a fundamental human right, and the Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot! program has become a cornerstone of literacy education in Alberta.”

“The Flames Reading… Give it a Shot! program has been helping students read for almost 30 years,” says Candice Goudie, Executive Director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “The number of families that have reached out over the years to express the positive impact the program had on their school life is significant. This is an important and meaningful milestone for us, and for the people that support the community work of the Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation.”

20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0128_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0032_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0103_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0047_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0107_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0120_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0079_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0073_JP
20241028_READING_GIVE_IT_A_SHOT_FLA0028_JP
/

Reading.. Give it a Shot! Celebrates 1 Million Student Participants

Harvey and Rebecca Johnston got the kids fired up to crack open a book

A Simple Idea, Big Impact

The Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot! program began in Calgary in 1995 with the support of the Calgary Flames Foundation, using collectible cards to reward students for reading. The cards featured Calgary Flames players, with the late Ken King being one of the program’s biggest advocates.

In 2018, the program expanded across Alberta, adding new sets of cards of Canadian wildlife, endangered species, and dinosaurs to engage diverse student interests. By 2022, cross-curricular lesson plans integrated literacy with numeracy, social studies, and science, making literacy accessible to all, including ESL learners. This year, new cards featuring the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks were introduced, continuing to make learning fun and meaningful for every student.

About The Educational Partnership Foundation (TEPF):

The Educational Partnership Foundation (TEPF) is an Alberta-based charity focused on supporting students through literacy and skilled trades programs that inspire learning and foster brighter futures. TEPF’s Reading…Give it a Shot! program encourages students to read through an interactive system of tracking reading minutes and earning collector cards, while Books for Kids addresses the lack of access to books in many Canadian households. The Trades Careers program provides high school and Indigenous students hands-on training and essential credentials for careers in the skilled trades. TEPF’s programs equip students to succeed in school and beyond, helping them bridge the gap between educators and industry.

About The Calgary Flames Foundation:

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $65 million into the community.

The kids went crazy for Harvey and Rebecca Johnston as program celebrates 1 million student participants

News Feed

Be There For History

The Farm Report - 28.10.24 

Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'

Flames Fall In Vegas

Flames Mourn The Passing Of Gus Thorson

Game Day Notebook - 28.10.24

Say What - 'Follow The Plan'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Say What - 'A Game Of Breaks'

Flames End Homestand With Setback To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

‘You Had To Have Known Him'

Flames Mourn The Passing Of Bill Hay

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Assign Matt Coronato 

Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'