Reading ... Give It A Shot! Program Hits Milestone

The Educational Partnership Foundation (TEPF) and the Calgary Flames Foundation are thrilled to announce their flagship literacy initiative, the Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot! program has reached an incredible milestone. With a recent visit to Patrick Airlie School, the program has now impacted over 1 million students since inception.

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation in growing this program over the years,” said Barb Simic, TEPF’s President and CEO. “Literacy is a fundamental human right, and the Calgary Flames Reading... Give it a Shot! program has become a cornerstone of literacy education in Alberta.”

“The Flames Reading… Give it a Shot! program has been helping students read for almost 30 years,” says Candice Goudie, Executive Director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “The number of families that have reached out over the years to express the positive impact the program had on their school life is significant. This is an important and meaningful milestone for us, and for the people that support the community work of the Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation.”