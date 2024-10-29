Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs

10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points in 13 games

Battaglia begins the week sitting sixth among OHL scoring leaders, while his 10 goals are good for a fifth-place tie among skaters in the 20-team circuit.

His big night last week came Thursday in a 6-4 victory at Peterborough; Battaglia scored twice, added an assist and was named the game's second star.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s

0 goals, 11 assists, 11 points in 12 games

Mews and the 67's played three games in four nights at North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury last week, and he saved his best performance for last, despite earning his 100th career OHL point Thursday.

He earned three assists Sunday as Ottawa knocked off the Wolves 6-3.

Only two OHL defencemen have more than the 11 assists collected by Mews so far this season.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads

5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 11 games

Misa had a monster weekend, putting up seven points as the Steelheads split their two games.

Friday night against Barrie, he scored twice, added an assist and earned second star honours in a 6-4 setback.

Sunday at Guelph, Misa put up four points (2G, 2A) in the first period, all part of a 10-1 Brampton win. He was named the game's second star.