Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 12 games

Basha collected points in each of the Tigers' three games last week, starting Wednesday with an assist in a 4-2 win over Axel Hurtig and the Calgary Hitmen. He scored his fourth goal of the season Friday night in Red Deer, then capped off his week with a goal, two assists and a third star honour in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Regina.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 12 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen were on the road last week; he earned a helper Friday night in Calgary's 3-1 win at Regina.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 13 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips went 4-0-0 last week; the Calgarian upped his plus/minus total to +14 on the season in the process.

He earned an assist in Friday's 7-2 win versus the Edmonton Oil Kings, then scored the game-tying goal the following evening, as Everett rallied to beat Wenatchee 5-4 on home ice.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 13 games

Laing picked up a pair of assists over the weekend, giving him 10 points on the season, as Prince George took three of a possible four points from a two-game home series against Victoria.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games

Lipinski had a helper Friday in Spokane, then enjoyed a multi-point game in Sunday's 3-1 win against Kamloops.

He went 15/23 in the face-off dot versus the Blazers, too.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points in 13 games

Battaglia begins the week sitting sixth among OHL scoring leaders, while his 10 goals are good for a fifth-place tie among skaters in the 20-team circuit.

His big night last week came Thursday in a 6-4 victory at Peterborough; Battaglia scored twice, added an assist and was named the game's second star.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
0 goals, 11 assists, 11 points in 12 games

Mews and the 67's played three games in four nights at North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury last week, and he saved his best performance for last, despite earning his 100th career OHL point Thursday.

He earned three assists Sunday as Ottawa knocked off the Wolves 6-3.

Only two OHL defencemen have more than the 11 assists collected by Mews so far this season.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 11 games

Misa had a monster weekend, putting up seven points as the Steelheads split their two games.

Friday night against Barrie, he scored twice, added an assist and earned second star honours in a 6-4 setback.

Sunday at Guelph, Misa put up four points (2G, 2A) in the first period, all part of a 10-1 Brampton win. He was named the game's second star.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Parekh and the Spirit went 1-2-0 last week, but the Flames first-rounder still chipped in with three points, including a multi-assist effort Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie.

He finished the week with an assist Sunday, as Saginaw slipped past Owen Sound 5-4 in a shootout.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 11 games

Gridin enjoyed a three-point night Friday, earning third star honours in an 8-1 Shawinigan win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Cataractes concluded their weekend with a 5-2 loss on home ice against the top-ranked Moncton Wildcats.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
4 goals, 13 assists, 17 points in 12 games

Morin's point streak is up to 11 games after a productive road weekend, as the Wildcats went 3-0-0 in Quebec.

Friday, he recorded an assist as Moncton clipped Drummondville 5-1.

Saturday, he scored the insurance marker and finished +4 in a 5-2 Wildcats win at Shawinigan.

Sunday in Victoriaville, Morin had two assists as Moncton earned a 5-3 victory.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 6 games

Hoskin enjoyed the most productive weekend of his young NCAA career, finishing with four points as Niagara collected a win and a tie against Robert Morris.

Friday night, he scored once, and added two assists on the road in a 7-3 Purple Eagles triumph.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 3 games

Littler earned his first career NCAA point Friday, collecting an assist in a 7-2 win over Boston University.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-1-0 record, 1.79 GAA, .908 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev got both starts in goal for the Nittany Lions last weekend, as Penn State swept a two-game set against St. Lawrence.

He made 16 stops Friday in a 3-2 win, following up that performance with 25-save effort Saturday in a 3-1 Nittany Lions triumph.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
6 goals, 3 assists, 9 points in 7 games

Suniev sits tied for the NCAA lead with six goals, his latest came in the form of a game-tying marker Friday night as UMass drew 3-3 with UConn.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 3 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
3-0-1, 2.46 GAA, .906 save percentage (NMHL)
0-1-0, 4.18 GAA, .837 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-4-0, 3.30 GAA, .909 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.28 GAA, .822 save percentage

