Game Day Notebook - 28.10.24

Back Where It Began

Defenders Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal are set to skate in their first games back in Vegas since joining the Flames last season.

In the room after morning skate they both joked with smiles how they always wondered what the visitors room looked like.

Now they know.

"It's exciting, obviously spent some time here," Pachal said. "This organization gave me the opportunity to play in this league. anytime you can come and play your former team, its exciting and I'm looking forward to it.

"I really enjoy my time in Calgary, it's been great so far."

Pachal was picked up off waivers by the Flames back on Feb. 4. Since then, the bruising defender has skated in 41 games chipping in with a goal and six assists.

Miromanov was acquired via trade on March. 5, and quickly signed a two-year extension that kicked in this campaign. The 27-year-old has appeared in 27 games in Flames threads with eight points, three goals, five assists, over that stretch.

The duo have been key fixtures on the Flames blueline and have taken the opportunities given as they look to continue their growth.

"Means a lot, feels amazing too," Miromanov said as he reflected on the trade. "I was so grateful, so blessed to come over. Being in Vegas, I developed so much, but I’m more grateful for Calgary, giving me this opportunity to play, to be myself. I’m just very proud to be a Flame."