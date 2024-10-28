Say What - 'Follow The Plan'

Brayden Pachal on his time with the Golden Knights:

"I think through my years here, I learned to be a pro. They gave me the opportunity to play in this league and that ultimately led me to Calgary. I’ve got a ton of gratitude towards that organization, they did a lot for me. I’m super-appreciative of that."

On his role with the Flames:

"When you get opportunity in this league, you have to take advantage of it. For me, it’s just trying to be consistent each night, sticking to my game and not stepping out of it. I want to bring consistency and physicality to the lineup, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that."

On keys to success on the road Monday:

"It comes down to the start, they start really well on home ice. It’s a loud building to play in, it’s a lot of fun, good atmosphere. We just have to embrace the noise and enjoy it tonight."