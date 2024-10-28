Say What - 'Follow The Plan'

The buzz ahead of Monday's contest between the Flames and Golden Knights

By Calgary Flames Staff
Brayden Pachal on his time with the Golden Knights:

"I think through my years here, I learned to be a pro. They gave me the opportunity to play in this league and that ultimately led me to Calgary. I’ve got a ton of gratitude towards that organization, they did a lot for me. I’m super-appreciative of that."

On his role with the Flames:

"When you get opportunity in this league, you have to take advantage of it. For me, it’s just trying to be consistent each night, sticking to my game and not stepping out of it. I want to bring consistency and physicality to the lineup, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that."

On keys to success on the road Monday:

"It comes down to the start, they start really well on home ice. It’s a loud building to play in, it’s a lot of fun, good atmosphere. We just have to embrace the noise and enjoy it tonight."

Daniil Miromanov on returning to Vegas:

"I’ve always wondered (what) the visitors locker-room looks like. Now I know, it feels great. The ice feels great, everything feels great, I feel great; it’s just going to be a great day for the Calgary Flames. I’m very excited, it’s going to be a good challenge for us. I’m very excited to play against those guys."

On areas of focus against the Golden Knights:

"It just comes down to getting ready, starting from the first minute of the game and just following the structure, and following the team plan, that’s the most important thing. I feel like when we lose, it’s when we deviate from our plan, but when we follow the plan, we are successful."

Ryan Huska on his two ex-Golden Knights defencemen:

"Something differenct for both of them. Pachal is a physical defenceman, and he’s probably the most physical guy that we do have on the back end, and he’s pretty consistent with how he plays the game, so I look at him as a good, harder, stay-at-home type defenceman. Miro, when he’s at his best, he’s got ability on both sides of the puck. When he’s defending, he’s got the long reach, not overly physical, but he gets his body in the way. And he does have an offensive skill-set that he can utilize to help our team."

On keys to tonight's contest in Vegas:

"The building, I look at as more of a fun place to play, so I think guys get jacked up to play here. For us, I think it’s not forcing the game. Vegas plays a very good 5-on-5 game, they’re patient at times, they wait for you to make mistakes, and they capitalize, or they get going in the other direction with their transition game. For us, I want to see the 5-on-5 play stay the same, but at the same time, I don’t want to see us force anything. Just play, and stay with what we have to do for the full 60 minutes."

