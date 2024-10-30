5 Things - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

1. Mr. 1,000

October 30, 2024 is going to be date that will always stand out in Mikael Backlund's mind.

The veteran centre is set to play his 1,000th NHL game this evening, an incredible milestone made even more impressive by the fact he's suited up for the Flames for his entire career.

The only other player to hit 1,000 games all in the Flaming C? Jarome Iginla.

The rarity of being able to log that many games with one club, making such a mark on an organization, isn't lost on his teammates.

"It's pretty remarkable," Blake Coleman said. "It's something I'll never see again in my career, I wouldn't imagine. A thousand games is hard enough as it is, but with one team? It's pretty special.

"I know how much it means to him. I know the organization appreciates everything he's done for them over the years. It shows what a good pro he is and how important he is to the city of Calgary."

Backlund's career has spanned 17 seasons - a franchise record for consecutive seasons played by a player - and has seen him pot 202 goals and 536 points. He's etched himself into the Flames franchise record books as the second-longest serving player in games played, the eighth-ranked skater in all-time points, the second-ranked short-handed goal-scorer (17), the third-ranked overtime goal-scorer (8), and the sixth-ranked game-winning goal-scorer (36). Since his first game in 2008-09, he leads all Flames skaters in takeaways with 793 and ranks second in hits over this span with 759.

Those numbers are indicative of his evolution as a player, starting back in 2007 when the Flames selected himself 24th overall in the NHL Draft. He's developed into one of the best defensive forwards in the league, a player who can be relied on at any point of the game.

"He’s a great skater, he’s strong, he’s competitive, in battles it’s hard to knock him off pucks. His overall 200-foot game has continually gotten better every year, and I think a lot of that has to do with his skating and what he does off the ice," said Backlund's former teammate and now-general manager Craig Conroy.

"He’s really a person that could be up for the Selke every year. It seems like now, if you don’t put up a tonne of points, you’re not in that conversation, which is a little unfair. For me, when you think of a defensive forward, you think of Mikael Backlund. I feel he should be recognized more for that, but I think he’s just out there to win every night and he’s always been such a competitor, right from the beginning all the way to now."

The Flames will celebrate his 1,000 games on Friday when they host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. MT. Fans are advised to be in their seats early to take in the pregame ceremony. Tickets are available HERE.