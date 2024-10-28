Flames Mourn The Passing Of Gus Thorson

Condolences go out to his family and friends

CF_Gus_Thorson_v1_1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames mourn the passing of the team’s former head equipment manager, Gerry “Gus” Thorson. Gus passed suddenly on Saturday, October 26th at his home in Calgary.

Over the course of 11 seasons with the Flames, Gus was beloved by the players and his coworkers. His profession is the most demanding in professional hockey and Gus performed it with an unmatched work ethic and passion. While most will remember Gus for his time in hockey with the Flames, Hockey Canada, and WinSport, we will cherish our memories of a kind, compassionate, family man and friend.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Fran, and his children, Garrett, Amy and Craig, Amy’s husband Greg, his mother Leitha and sisters Janis and Leeann.

