Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

The Flames close out their two-game road swing tonight in Salt Lake City, taking on Utah Hockey Club for the first time.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet 360 carrying the television broadcast. Mikael Backlund will be skating in his 1000th NHL game, becoming just the 19th Swedish-born player to hit the milestone. Follow the Flames on social (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X) for behind-the-scenes content from Utah as the team prepares for tonight's game.

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Anthony Mantha

Earlier today, the Flames assigned forward Adam Klapka to the Calgary Wranglers and activated Sam Honzek from the Injured Reserve

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames will celebrate Backlund's 1000th game at home on Friday when they host the New Jersey Devils. Tickets are available HERE.