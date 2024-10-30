Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Salt Lake City

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out their two-game road swing tonight in Salt Lake City, taking on Utah Hockey Club for the first time.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet 360 carrying the television broadcast. Mikael Backlund will be skating in his 1000th NHL game, becoming just the 19th Swedish-born player to hit the milestone. Follow the Flames on social (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X) for behind-the-scenes content from Utah as the team prepares for tonight's game.

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Anthony Mantha

Earlier today, the Flames assigned forward Adam Klapka to the Calgary Wranglers and activated Sam Honzek from the Injured Reserve

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames will celebrate Backlund's 1000th game at home on Friday when they host the New Jersey Devils. Tickets are available HERE.

News Feed

'He Means A Lot To This Team'

Say What - 'A Special Night'

5 Things - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

The Evolution Of Mikael Backlund

Reading ... Give It A Shot! Program Hits Milestone

Be There For History

The Farm Report - 28.10.24 

Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'

Flames Fall In Vegas

Flames Mourn The Passing Of Gus Thorson

Game Day Notebook - 28.10.24

Say What - 'Follow The Plan'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Say What - 'A Game Of Breaks'

Flames End Homestand With Setback To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets