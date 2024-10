Not bad, Wranglers.

Not bad.

Second in the league, top of the Pacific Division, andc with players in the top four across the league in points. Ya, they’re off to a strong start.

The Wranglers are a sparkling 7-1 this season, with Rory Kerins and Clark Bishop leading the Herd with their no-quit, play-hard mentality.

"I think we're doing a lot of things well that we've talked about," said Head Coach Trent Cull. "The group deserves a lot of credit, they've grasped the idea of how we want to play."