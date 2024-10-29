Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'

What was said after the Flames fell to the Golden Knights

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on the loss:

"Just a bad game. Just outplayed up and down the sheet. Just never gave ourselves a chance to win."

On the difference in the contest:

"We just didn’t have our foot on the gas. I don’t think it was anything special they did, I think they just outcompeted us. It’s just one of those nights where everything seemed like it was a little bit harder; handling the puck, skating, whatever it was just didn’t come very easy. They made us pay, they’re a good team, they’ll do that if you don’t show up."

"Just a bad game. Just outplayed up and down the sheet"

Rasmus Andersson on the loss:

"Obviously they’re a good team, but that was not acceptable by us. Second and third period was not acceptable, it’s not up to our standard. It can’t look like that, that’s for sure."

On giving up goals to Vegas' bottom-six:

"They have the best line in hockey right now, the first line. We gave them one. Their third and fourth line scored what, three goals? If you’re going to beat a team like this, where you don’t give their first line a whole lot, you can’t be giving up three goals against their third and fourth line, that’s for sure."

"Obviously they’re a good team, but that was not acceptable by us"

Ryan Huska on the setback in Vegas:

"First period, I thought, was a pretty even period, and then we started the second poorly, and I thought it just carried on from there. We defended way too much in the second period, and then you kind of lose all rhythm to the game from that point on."

On traits he noticed during the game:

"Our puck battles tonight, they came out with the majority of the pucks and that was evident from, for sure the second, third period on. I just don’t think we’ve been as crisp with playing to our identity, and I think when guys aren’t having success, they try a little bit too much on their own, and I felt like that’s the way it kind of went tonight."

"Our puck battles tonight, they came out with the majority of the pucks"

