Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'

Blake Coleman on the loss:

"Just a bad game. Just outplayed up and down the sheet. Just never gave ourselves a chance to win."

On the difference in the contest:

"We just didn’t have our foot on the gas. I don’t think it was anything special they did, I think they just outcompeted us. It’s just one of those nights where everything seemed like it was a little bit harder; handling the puck, skating, whatever it was just didn’t come very easy. They made us pay, they’re a good team, they’ll do that if you don’t show up."