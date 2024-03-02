'Everyone Wanted To Be Like Sid'

Connor Zary’s had March 2 circled on his calendar for a while.

Zary and the Flames take on the Penguins tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the team set to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's #34 in a pre-game ceremony.

For the Flames rookie, the night offers up a convergence of childhood memories.

On one hand, the goalie he grew up watching will be feted by the club; on the other, tonight’s opponent features Sidney Crosby, the player he and many of his peers wanted to be as a kid.

“It’s obviously really cool,” Zary said Saturday morning ahead of his first career meeting against Crosby. “It’s a guy, growing up in Canada who you looked up to playing hockey, everyone wanted to be like Sidney Crosby.

“So I think it’s pretty special, pretty cool, but at the same time you’ve got to put that away and just focus on the game.”

Still, Crosby left an indelible mark on Zary’s childhood; the 22-year-old has many a memory of watching the future Hall of Famer in action from his home in Saskatoon.

“I think you start with all the highlights of him playing in Rimouski, and then into the NHL, and then him into the Olympics in Vancouver,” Zary said. “The Golden Goal, that’s probably the biggest childhood memory I have of hockey, I think everyone in Canada remembers that one.

“Overall, watching him, learning from his game; everyone I think you could say from Canada, from our generation, tried to emulate what Sid does on and off the ice.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska referred to tonight’s pre-game ceremony as ‘a good distraction’ Friday, and that he figures both Kiprusoff and Crosby’s presence will bring plenty of energy to the ‘Dome.

Zary’s ready to soak it all in, but at the end of the day, he’s more concerned with the on-ice result versus any on-ice encounters with his childhood idol.

“I think maybe it’s something maybe you look over in warmups one time,” he said, “maybe quickly think about it but after that I think you’ve just got to lock in, realize it’s a cool moment but at the same time, you’ve got other things to worry about.

“Sure it’ll be cool, special and something to think about after the game, but right now, I’m just focusing on trying to do the right things.”

His Flames begin the day riding a four-game winning streak and playing some of their most complete hockey of the season, but they also begin the day sitting seven points shy of that coveted Western Conference wild-card berth.

As for tonight’s guest of honour, Zary says Kiprusoff and the Flames featured heavily in his childhood NHL viewing.

And ahead of what’s bound to be a special night at the 'Dome, Zary recalled memories from both on the ice, and in the stands.

“Especially being from Western Canada, you (saw) him every night on TV, on Hockey Night in Canada,” he said. “I know on social media, I saw the video of the Kipper Kid, the highlights of him doing that behind Miikka Kiprusoff’s net; I remember that so well, like it was yesterday.

“I think it’s just pretty cool, as a Western Canada kid I grew up watching the Flames, obviously Miikka Kiprusoff being the backbone of that.

“It’ll be special to be a part of that, and see that jersey go up tonight.”