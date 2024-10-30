The Evolution Of Mikael Backlund

Giordano played a big role in Backlund’s career, both on the ice and off of it. Like his predecessor, Jarome Iginla, did for him, Giordano was a natural role model for Backlund and other young players. He led by example, with his dedication to the game and his work ethic.

He’s immensely proud of Backlund for all he’s achieved and the admiration he has for his close friend is evident in his reflection on the forward’s journey to Game 1,000.

“What I saw was a young guy coming in, a little bit unsure of himself at the start, but always had really good two-way instincts,” Giordano said. “Right from Day 1, you could tell he played in a good system growing up because he knew how to play at both ends of the rink. As he got older, his game on the ice got better and better. He got stronger, his skating has always been good, and then he really matured into a leader.

“He’s a guy who is really respected around the league, respected in that locker-room. He’s very approachable - all the guys love him. He’s a great pick to be the captain.

“What an accomplishment for him. A thousand games in one uniform is not an easy thing to do and he should be really proud of himself.”

A standard that the likes of Conroy, Iginla and Giordano help set for Backlund and younger players was their work in the community. They all showcased the importance of being a leader in the city.

Since he arrived in Alberta, Backlund has thrown himself into community work like the leaders he learned from. He’s been a passionate supporter of Special Olympics Calgary, The ALS Society of Alberta, Kids Cancer Care, and Parachutes For Pets, and has assisted with countless Flames Foundation initiatives and programs over the years.

In 2023, Backlund was honoured with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, as well as making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.