The Evolution Of Mikael Backlund

Calgarian, captain, and community champion: 'Backs' is truly one of the all-time greats

BacklundOct30
By Torie Peterson
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

From being a former teammate to his now-general manager, Craig Conroy has had a front row seat when it comes to the evolution of Mikael Backlund.

Drafted 24th overall by the Flames in the summer of 2007, the Swedish centre signed an entry-level deal with the club on May 2, 2008. His first foray into the NHL came during training camp that fall and then, following a recall from his loan to his hometown Vasteras, made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2009.

The young man Conroy saw back then may have been a far cry from the Mikael Backlund we see today, but Conroy could see the potential in him.

As a fellow centre, seeing how well a young Backlund understood the details of the game and responsibilities that come along with the position, Conroy could see a player that could thrive in the league.

He would just need time to develop.

GettyImages-83087152

“I think how young and skinny and small he was,” Conroy said. “I see him now, his legs … he’s always taken care of himself and he’s in great shape. To see him go from (then to now) … he’s really a person that could be up for the Selke every year.”

Fast forward to today and he’s known as one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL and as an all-time Flames great.

Through 17 years and 999 NHL games, he’s put up 202 goals (11th in franchise history), 334 assists (9th in franchise history), and 536 points (8th in franchise history).

Since the 2008-09 season, he’s led the Flames in takeaways (793), is second in hits (759), leads all forwards in blocked shots (441), is first in short-handed goals (17) and points (30), and is third in game-winning goals (36).

He'll be just the 19th Swedish-born player to hit the 1,000-game mark in the NHL and will become just the third active Swede in the league this season to have logged 1,000+ games, joining Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson.

“For me, when you think of a defensive forward, you think of Mikael Backlund,” Conroy said. “I feel he should be recognized more for that, but I think he’s just out there to win every night and he’s always been such a competitor, right from the beginning all the way to now.

“But very quiet at the start, and now I know that’s his locker-room down there. He’s not afraid to speak up, and he keeps the boys in line, he’s a great go-between between the coaches, myself, and the players, too.”

GettyImages-159954150

As his on-ice play developed, his leadership skills and vocalness as well. The once-shy forward has grown into a natural leader, inspiring his teammates and pushing everyone to be at their best every night.

“He’s done everything,” Conroy said. “He’s seen everything in this league, done everything in the league, so to have him be able to go and talk to the younger players, and bring them along … and he’s just got a great personality, he’s not confrontational, he’s someone they can easily go and talk to.

“But he’s gonna demand the most of them, he’s not gonna let ‘em off. That’s the one thing about Backs is, if you’re not doing it right, he’s going to say something to you.

“We played together, so if the guys need something, we’re not doing something right or they feel they could do something better, it’s an easy conversation for us. I do think he’s more vocal than I think, because I haven’t been in there for so long, but I see some of the videos now, and I’m like, ‘Oh! Backs is really stepping up in there!’ Which is not surprising.”

Another former teammate who has seen Backlund flourish into a leader is his former captain, Mark Giordano.

The duo played together for parts of 13 seasons in Calgary, with Giordano in a leadership role as an assistant captain and then captain for 11 of those seasons.

GettyImages-466483297

Giordano played a big role in Backlund’s career, both on the ice and off of it. Like his predecessor, Jarome Iginla, did for him, Giordano was a natural role model for Backlund and other young players. He led by example, with his dedication to the game and his work ethic.

He’s immensely proud of Backlund for all he’s achieved and the admiration he has for his close friend is evident in his reflection on the forward’s journey to Game 1,000.

“What I saw was a young guy coming in, a little bit unsure of himself at the start, but always had really good two-way instincts,” Giordano said. “Right from Day 1, you could tell he played in a good system growing up because he knew how to play at both ends of the rink. As he got older, his game on the ice got better and better. He got stronger, his skating has always been good, and then he really matured into a leader.

“He’s a guy who is really respected around the league, respected in that locker-room. He’s very approachable - all the guys love him. He’s a great pick to be the captain.

“What an accomplishment for him. A thousand games in one uniform is not an easy thing to do and he should be really proud of himself.”

A standard that the likes of Conroy, Iginla and Giordano help set for Backlund and younger players was their work in the community. They all showcased the importance of being a leader in the city.

Since he arrived in Alberta, Backlund has thrown himself into community work like the leaders he learned from. He’s been a passionate supporter of Special Olympics Calgary, The ALS Society of Alberta, Kids Cancer Care, and Parachutes For Pets, and has assisted with countless Flames Foundation initiatives and programs over the years.

In 2023, Backlund was honoured with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, as well as making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.

Charities that Mikael works with send their congrats

“You always remember, there’s events, all the different events through the years that they’d always need volunteers, he’d always volunteer,” Conroy said. “Right from the time he came in. Maybe at the beginning, when he was a young guy, he thought, ‘Oh, I’d better volunteer for this.’ If there was something, he’d go to pretty much everything. Anything that was ever asked of him, he absolutely did it.

“Then when him and Frida got together, it went to another level. I mean, the two of them, it’s amazing how much they do for the city. Probably nobody knows what he’s doing behind the scenes, but it’s pretty special. He’s done it from the time he got here, and it’s only grown. Him and Frida, it’s amazing what they do for the community here in Calgary.”

The Backlund family have continued to find new ways to raise funds for charities in the city and province and are pillars of the community in every way. Since joining the team, the family has personally raised $1.164 million for charity, a total that will continue to grow thanks to their unwavering dedication to the community.

20231128_ALS_UNCORKED_FLA65646MS

“From the day Mikael joined this team, he has been looking for ways to support this community. For more than 17 years he has been giving in so many different ways to so many different people, groups and charities,” said Candice Goudie, Executive Director of the Calgary Flames Foundation.

“Mikael and Frida are leaders, they are the definition of philanthropists - never wanting or expecting anything in return, and they are among the best human beings you’ll have the privilege of meeting. We are fortunate to have them both as part of this team and this community.”

There's no doubt that dedication and devotion the Backlunds have shown will continue throughout his career thanks to their passion for their Canadian home.

“For me, it was the same thing - you gain such an appreciation of the city of Calgary and how great the people are there. You want to get involved," Giordano noted.

“That’s what Backs and Frida did. That’s part of being a leader and part of showing the young guys the way. It comes natural to them.

"They love the city and want to help out any way they can."

