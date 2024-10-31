Say What - 'Got To Stay Committed'

What was said after the Flames lost to Utah

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Right from the start, they were the better team. They had a little more jump, more urgency than us, I felt, throughout the whole game. It’s a tough one. You could say we’re in a pit of doom right now, but we’ve got to climb ourselves out of it. It’s up to us, 23 players here, we’ve got to turn this around. It’s been two tough games from us."

On the recent slide:

"It starts with every individual on the team to look themselves in the mirror, and realize we’ve all got to be better, as individuals and as a team. We’ve got to play more for each other, before this road trip we were playing hard and aggressive, that’s what we’ve got to get back to, we got away from that. It starts next game, first 10 minutes, every puck’s got to get in and we’ve got to go to work."

"You could say we’re in a pit of doom right now, but we’ve got to climb ourselves out of it"

Ryan Lomberg on the loss:

"Definitely (a) disappointing night for the guys, when it’s our captain’s 1,000th game, you definitely want to win those."

On things to work on as the team returns home:

"They’re a fast team, credit to them, they did a lot of good things. For us, we’ve got to stay committed to the hard stuff all the way through. I find that sometimes, we get away from it and that’s when things go south on us. Nothing we can’t fix, so obviously we’re going to look forward to getting better."

"Nothing we can’t fix, so obviously we’re going to look forward to getting better"

Ryan Huska on the loss:

"I think we got outplayed in almost every position. The last two games, for me, there’s a little pushback with how we have to play. If we’re going to try to do things on our own, or play a fancy, cute game, it doesn’t work for us. It’s something that hopefully the room recognizes, understands that the last two games, the work ethic hasn’t been where it needs to be, and for me, that starts right at the top and it works its way right down. That’s a big reason why we scored one goal in two games, and we’ve given up 10. It can’t happen that way for us."

"I think we got outplayed in almost every position"

