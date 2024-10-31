Say What - 'Got To Stay Committed'

Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Right from the start, they were the better team. They had a little more jump, more urgency than us, I felt, throughout the whole game. It’s a tough one. You could say we’re in a pit of doom right now, but we’ve got to climb ourselves out of it. It’s up to us, 23 players here, we’ve got to turn this around. It’s been two tough games from us."

On the recent slide:

"It starts with every individual on the team to look themselves in the mirror, and realize we’ve all got to be better, as individuals and as a team. We’ve got to play more for each other, before this road trip we were playing hard and aggressive, that’s what we’ve got to get back to, we got away from that. It starts next game, first 10 minutes, every puck’s got to get in and we’ve got to go to work."