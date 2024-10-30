Say What - 'A Special Night'

Mikael Backlund on his 1000th NHL game:

"I’m just super-excited. There’s been some buildup, (a) wait. It’s been great, winning a lot of games early in the season, it’s made this more fun. Now, it’s time to win again tonight, big game for us but yeah, I’m super-excited."

On whether he'll spot friends and family in the stands:

"My six buddies are coming, I’m sure I’ll see them; they’re wearing red Flames jerseys so they’ll probably stand out. I’ll tell them to come down to the glass (in warmup), throw them some pucks, maybe."

On his first visit to Utah being his 1,000th NHL contest:

"It’s awesome, when I saw that, I thought it was really cool, first game ever in Utah to be my 1,000th. I’ve heard it’s a crazy building, so I’m super-excited to play here, and do it on a special night."

On being the 10th Swedish-born player to reach 1,000 games with one team:

"The names of the players that have done it before me - those 10 players for one team - they’re pretty good players. It’s pretty surreal that I’m up there with them. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m proud of my work that I’ve put in to be here today. I’m going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to."