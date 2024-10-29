Flames Fall In Vegas

Calgary loses 5-0 to Golden Knights

By Ty Pilson
@typilson

The Flames were blanked by the surging Golden Knights 5-0 in Vegas Monday night in the first of a quick two-game road trip.

The homeside remained undefeated in Sin City this season (7-0), and are 7-2-1 on the season, while the Flames fell to 5-3-1 this campaign.

Dan Vladar got the start, playing excellently with 31 saves in the defeat as the Flames were outshot 36-16 on the night.

Calgary will finish off this road trip with their first trip to Utah on Thursday where captain Mikael Backlund will play his 1,000th NHL game, all in a Calgary uniform.

The Flames trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes when Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas at 6:39 of the opening frame, sneaking in to the top of the left faceoff dot, taking a pass, and then wiring a wrister farside for his first of the season.

Connor Zary sure did his best to try and get the visitors on the board, though.

Early in the stanza, he made a dandy play to chip the puck high into the zone, then beat his defender to it and make a no-look, backhand feed to linemate Blake Coleman but he couldn’t beat Calgary product Adin Hill.

Then later in the first, Zary led a rush deep into the Vegas zone, spinning to feed Coleman who was again denied, this time by Hill’s arm.

The middle frame was controlled by Vegas, with the Flames on their backskates for much of the period as they were outshot 16-3.

A turnover led to the Golden Knights' second goal, when Jack Eichel intercepted a long pass in the neutral zone and then made a drop feed to Mark Stone, who stepped into a howitzer that beat Vladar high over his right shoulder.

Calgary pushed back in the third but Keegan Kolesar would notch a pair, the first a backdoor tip-in at 2:19 and then off a turnover on a rush at 13:59.

Nicolas Roy would round out the scoring 15 seconds later.

See the action from Vegas

The Lineup:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Golden Knights 28.10.24

Photos by Alex Medina & Getty Images

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, VGK 16

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, VGK 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 42.2%, VGK 57.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 23, VGK 23

Hits: CGY 23, VGK 10

Takeaways: CGY 11, VGK 15

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, VGK 29

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, VGK 6

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

"Just a bad game. Just outplayed up and down the sheet"

"Our puck battles tonight, they came out with the majority of the pucks"

"Obviously they’re a good team, but that was not acceptable by us"

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this road trip in Salt Lake City Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on Sportsnet 360. Calgary's next home action is set for Friday, Nov. 1 against the New Jersey Devils. TICKETS

