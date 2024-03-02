Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

Nazem Kadri on blocking out the noise and continuing to rack up wins:

“I've loved it. It's the type of situation where you can't really do much but roll your eyes and understand the situation. We understand you guys have jobs to do and ask these type of questions, but for us, we worry about who's inside this dressing room and how we can get the next two points.”

On why this current win streak is more ‘sustainable’:

“It means it can be continued. That's the resilience, character-type thing. You can't really teach that sort of attribute. For us in here, that's a positive sign. We're obviously going to be leaning on each other a little bit more now that things have kind of changed up a little bit, but we're looking forward to the challenge.”

On celebrating Kipper tonight at the ‘Dome:

“He's obviously a tremendous competitor and I've heard nothing but good things from his former teammates. It's going to be a great night for him and I'm happy he can celebrate it with his family and that's something that's really special. That's going to be hanging in the rafters forever and that's got to be surreal for him. I'm looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”