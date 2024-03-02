Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Pens on Kipper Night

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on blocking out the noise and continuing to rack up wins:

“I've loved it. It's the type of situation where you can't really do much but roll your eyes and understand the situation. We understand you guys have jobs to do and ask these type of questions, but for us, we worry about who's inside this dressing room and how we can get the next two points.”

On why this current win streak is more ‘sustainable’:

“It means it can be continued. That's the resilience, character-type thing. You can't really teach that sort of attribute. For us in here, that's a positive sign. We're obviously going to be leaning on each other a little bit more now that things have kind of changed up a little bit, but we're looking forward to the challenge.”

On celebrating Kipper tonight at the ‘Dome:

“He's obviously a tremendous competitor and I've heard nothing but good things from his former teammates. It's going to be a great night for him and I'm happy he can celebrate it with his family and that's something that's really special. That's going to be hanging in the rafters forever and that's got to be surreal for him. I'm looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

"That's the resilience, character-type thing"

Andrei Kuzmenko on returning after missing two games with an illness:

“So good. I like it. A couple days, I don't feel good. I was big sick. 'I don't like this moment.' But now, it's so great, it's good, it's a good time to come back. It's a special night, I like it. Kiprusoff was a big sports man and hockey history in the NHL. I like this guy. Very interesting game against Pittsburgh. ... I'm very excited.”

"It's a good time to come back. It's a special night"

Dennis Gilbert on drawing back in the lineup:

“The team's been rolling, so you just want to help any way you can. Obviously Chris (Tanev) is a huge void we're going to have to fill and we're going to have to do it my committee.”

On possibly skating on a pair with Brayden Pachal:

“We'll see how it shakes out. But he's definitely somebody that when I played against him, I hated playing against him. He brings a lot of similar things that I had, so I think we'll have the opportunity to be physical out there and when we're on the ice, maybe push people around a little bit and try to be hard to play against. That's what we have to do. If we're playing together, that's going to be our identity. We have horses that can run up an down the ice and be offensive and get scoring chances; we've got to be really good in our own zone and be difficult to play against and make sure the minutes we're playing out there are heavy and hard, and really wearing teams down.”

"You just want to help any way you can"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the atmosphere in the building tonight:

“This is a cool night. We've talked about it before with Kipper going to the rafters, that's one important thing for us. Pittsburgh being in town is another. I think the energy that will be present in the building tonight is another thing that will make this game even that much better.”

On what he hopes his players will take from Kipper’s ceremony:

“They all know everything about Miikka. There's a few players that you really think about here, it's Jarome - well, the guys are up in the rafters right now: Lanny, Mike (Vernon)... There are certain Flames that people understand what they're all about and what they've done for this city. He's no different. I think they're going to enjoy it, for sure, and I think there's going to be great energy in the building. And when they watch some of the video and see some of the saves that he makes, I think it will give them a little extra fire as they head into this game tonight.”

