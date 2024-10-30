Backs 1k shirts were spotted around the dressing room prior to the team’s morning skate at the Delta Centre and, of course, some ABBA blasting through the speakers.

As the captain hit the ice, he was seen grinning ear to ear with teammates coming over to offer early congratulations before getting down to work.

Nothing but love for the man who has done so much for the organization and city.

“Spending the last couple years with him, I thought there was a few moments (that sitck out),” MacKenzie Weegar said. Obviously when he got named captain and seeing him come out in the first game, and hearing all the fans cheering for him at the Bonfire - just seeing everybody’s reaction to him becoming the captain, I think that’s when it truly set in how much he meant to this city.

“He means a lot to me, he means a lot to this team, his family. He’s a caring guy, he wants everybody to be great around him, he takes care of everybody. He’s the big Dad. It’s special for him, I’m happy for him.”

With how respected and admired he is among the group, there’s extra motivation to get out there and get the win as the cherry on top.

“His work ethic night-in, night-out, in the gym, on the ice, he’s always working the hardest,” Joanthan Huberdeau said. “Especially when he comes to camp, I mean, fitness test, he won this year and even at his age, he’s able to win the whole group. That shows his fitness, he’s working really hard in the summer as well. He’s a guy that you want to look up to, and follow him when he’s on the ice, and everywhere around the rink as well.

“We’ve been slipping a little bit lately, but I think tonight’s a great night to answer … to win that one for Backs, and to get our team in the right spot as well.”