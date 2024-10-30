'He Means A Lot To This Team'

Mr. 1,000.
Has a nice ring to it.
Tonight marks a special occasion as Mikael Backlund will skate in his 1000th NHL game, as the Flames take on Utah, becoming the 19th Swedish player to hit the milestone while also being just the 10th to play them all for one club.
What a night it’s shaping up to be.
“The names of the players that have done it before me - those 10 players for one team - they’re pretty good players,” Backlund said on the milestone. “It’s pretty surreal that I’m up there with them. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m proud of my work that I’ve put in to be here today. I’m going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to.
“I’ve got six buddies coming. I’m sure I’ll see them; they’re wearing red Flames jerseys so they’ll probably stand out. I’ll tell them to come down to the glass (in warmup), throw them some pucks, maybe.”