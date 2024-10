One thousand games in the NHL, all for the C of Red!

Join us for the anticipated momentous occasion on Nov. 1, as we celebrate our captain, Mikael Backlund, for crossing the 1,000 game milestone.

Enjoy Happy Hour specials and be in your seats ahead of puck drop at 7 p.m. for a special pre-game ceremony honouring Backlund’s storied 17-season career!

Don’t miss this unforgettable night - click to get your tickets now!