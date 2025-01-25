5 Things - Flames @ Wild

1. Back (To Back) On The Road

After a brief stop at home in the confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames are back out on the road this weekend.

Prior to their 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Thursday, the club had spent a week away, with stops in Chicago, St. Louis, and Winnipeg. During this stretch, they picked up wins against the Blackhawks and Jets, helping them remain in the Western Conference playoff picture.

The win on Thursday pushed the Flames three points ahead of the Canucks and keeps them in the second wild-card spot. Vancouver currently has 50 points on the year and Calgary has a game in-hand on their divisional foes.

Thursday's victory saw Jakob Pelletier, Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Dustin Wolf lead the way, with the forwards combining for eight points and Wolf making 32 saves on the 34 shots he faced.

The penalty kill was particularly potent on Thursday, not only completely shutting down the Sabres on their six powerplays but scoring two shorthanded markers as well. Huberdeau and captain Mikael Backlund found the back of the net while the team was killing late third-period infractions, which marked just the second time in six years the team has scored multiple shorthanded goals in a single game.

"I thought it was the difference for us, really," Head Coach Ryan Huska said afterwards. "And even some of the penalties that we took, you don’t often take penalties like the last two that we took tonight, but I thought they did a really good job. I thought they were composed, I thought we had some chances on the penalty-kill as well. Hopefully it’s something that unit can continue to build on."

After falling behind 2-1 through the first 30 minutes, the Flames battled back with four unanswered goals.

"We’ve been on the road a lot lately, obviously we wanted to come in and find a way to get two points," Wolf said on the Flames TV Live desk postgame. "The first 40 probably wasn’t the prettiest, but we came in the room after two and just said, ‘We need to put together 20 minutes.’

"Scoring three in the third is pretty nice from my perspective, and we’ll certainly take it."

This trip won't see them away from the 403 for long, however, with their games against the Wild and Jets coming back-to-back. This marks the team's sixth set of back-to-backs this season, with four wins in the first game of the first five sets. Their next set of back-to-backs come next weekend when the team hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Feb. 1 (TICKETS) at 8 p.m. MT before flying south to Seattle to take on the Kraken on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. MT.