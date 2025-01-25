A Bundle Of Energy

Pelletier's strong play lifting up the lineup

By Torie Peterson
After Thursday's win over the Buffalo Sabres, Head Coach Ryan Huska was asked to describe Jakob Pelletier's game.

His response?

"That’s the best game I’ve seen him play in the NHL, and hopefully it’s a sign of some great things to come for him."

His linemate also had a glowing review in his postgame media scrum.

"Pelts brought great energy tonight, he played well. He was a threat on the offensive (and) defensive side, laying out to block some shots, he’s doing a little bit of everything," Nazem Kadri said. "That’s what we want to see out of him."

Pelletier battles hard in front and scores a gem to give Flames lead in third

Pelletier, who was named the Scotiabank Saddledome's first star, powered the Flames with one goal and two points in the 5-2 victory. His strong play earned him a promotion mid-game, being elevated to the top line alongside veterans Jonathan Huberdeau and Kadri - a role he's set to reprise this evening when the Flames take on the Wild in Minnesota.

"I think he deserved a bump up the lineup in that situation because he was bringing a lot of energy for us," Huska added after this morning's skate at the Xcel Energy Center (5 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West). "I thought they responded well. It made sense for us to leave him there tonight."

It's no surprise he has worked well with Huberdeau. Pelletier has shown great chemistry with his Quebec counterpart during the stints they've played together over the past couple of years. With Kadri, the young winger has shown he can open up space for the centreman, zipping around on the forecheck and drawing his opponents towards him.

"It's important that he brings that energy, that skating and the pace, that sort of hounding of pucks," Assistant Coach Cail MacLean told CalgaryFlames.com. "That's something that is something he needs to bring with guys like Huby and Naz. He wants to make sure that line still has that element.

"Then, the other thing beyond that is the idea that rather than try to force plays to get it to those two, he needs to settle into the game, move his feet, and make the right play. That can be a challenge for younger players when they play with some veteran guys - find a way to not press but make the plays that present themselves. That will be the challenge for him but I think he's done a good job so far."

It wasn't just Thursday's showing that has all eyes on the 23-year-old, however. Over the last couple of weeks, he's been able to take his game to another level and looks very much like a player who has settled into the NHL game.

In his last five skates, Pelletier has scored three goals and six points. He's played alongside a variety of linemates during this stretch, finding ways to mesh his style of play with whomever he's skating alongside on any given night.

For MacLean, who has seen Pelletier's development path since being selected by Calgary in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, his ability to hone in on the skills that will allow him to thrive at this level is what is driving his progression. In turn, that has buoyed his self-belief and is very much reflected in his play.

"I'm seeing a confidence that is growing in him," MacLean said. "He always brings good energy to the team in terms of his personality, his presence. Now I'm seeing, on the ice, he's using his skating well and I think his awareness is increasing, so as his awareness increases, I'm seeing him making more plays and that is what builds that confidence to be able to play that offensive game.

"Credit to him for settling into the NHL and finding a way to understand the game, see it a bit - slow it down a bit more."

Ante Up!