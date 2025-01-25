Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

The Flames kick off a quick two-game trip this evening when they take on the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and and pairings used during this morning's skate in Saint Paul, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Martin Pospisil
Clark Bishop - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko
Defence
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf