Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Minnesota

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a quick two-game trip this evening when they take on the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and and pairings used during this morning's skate in Saint Paul, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Martin Pospisil

Clark Bishop - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

