Say What - 'Eager To Play'

Daniil Miromanov on being around the puck when he's on the ice:

"I feel like when you’re trying to play the game the right way, the game is around you and the puck comes to you. I’ve been very excited and eager to play. When you get an opportunity, you’ve got to be excited, you’ve got to be ready to go out there and do your very best. I’ve been trying to do that, be on the puck, being aggressive."

On the chemistry he shares with MacKenzie Weegar:

"We both like the offensive game, you know, Weegs joining the rush - he’s the quarterback on the powerplay - I like to join when I have an opportunity. When MacKenzie is going, I’m staying back, kind of supporting, we don’t want both guys joining the rush. When we’re in the D zone, we’re trying to be as aggressive as we can, and trying to cover each other when an opportunity comes. Trying to be smart with the puck, trying to make good plays and be efficient on the breakout."

On facing Kirill Kaprizov:

"You’ve got to stay on top of him. He’s an extremely skilled player, a superstar. Super-shifty. You’ve got to take away time and space, you give him half a second, he’s going to make a play. But that’s the art! That’s the art of defending. Not a lot of people talk about that stuff. Everybody likes goals and making plays and creating plays, but it’s also an art to be able to stop a guy like that."