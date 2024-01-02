5 Things - Flames @ Wild

1. Last Time Out

The Flames finished off 2023 on the right skate, edging the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday night.

Following the win, a fireworks show entertained the C of Red in attendance as the New Year's Eve celebrations hit high gear across the city.

And while many fans likely woke up a bit groggy Monday morning with Auld Lang Syne still ringing in their head, the players boarded a plane for Minnesota where they will play their first of a four-game trip Tuesday night against the Wild.

They then head to Nashville to take on the Predators Thursday, before an extremely rare set of back-to-back matinees in Philadelphia and Chicago.

They return home for one game, hosting the Senators on Jan.9 (click for tickets here), before jetting out again for a two-game jaunt to Arizona and Vegas.

They round out the opening month of 2024 with a six-pack of home games when they host the Coyotes (Jan. 16), Leafs (Jan. 18), Oilers (Jan. 20), Blues (Jan. 23), Blue Jackets (Jan. 25 and then Blackhawks (Jan. 27).

It’s a heckuva run to flip the calendar.

Back to the NYE victory, the Flames fell behind 1-0 before Mikael Backlund knotted it up with a sick bar-down one-timer from the very-high slot.

Dennis Gilbert scored another dandy when he converted a cross-seam pass from Jonathan Huberdeau, and then Nazem Kadri made it 3-1 while the teams skated 4-on-4.

The visitors made it a thriller to the end, though, scoring to make it a one-goal game before Blake Coleman – playing in his 500th NHL outing – put one in the empty net.

Former Hitmen blueliner Egor Zamula would score to make it a one-goal game again with 1:22 to go but Jacob Markstrom stood tall amid a few 6-on-5 scrambles to secure the two points.

