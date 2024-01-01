You're Grounded!

The Flames ended 2023 on a winning note with a 4-3 triumph over the Flyers

By Chris Wahl
It started with a simmer, then rose to a boil at the finish.

But the Flames stuck to their guns, and tied a bow on 2023 with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Coleman scored the deciding goal in his 500th career NHL game, while Mikael Backlund, Dennis Gilbert and Nazem Kadri also tickled the twine for the hosts.

The goaltenders were the story of the game through much of the first two periods.

The Flames forced Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson into a couple of early glove saves including on a chance from Gilbert just past the three-minute mark.

The Calgary defender stepped around a Flyer before wiring a shot into Ersson’s glove from the left circle.

A minute later, Markstrom was forced into an early stop when Philadelphia blueliner Travis Sanheim snuck in for a breakaway; the Flames puck-stopper blockered aside Sanheim’s effort from the low slot.

The Flyers opened the scoring just shy of the 10-minute mark, though, defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen finding his first goal of the season after he jumped up and converted on a cross-zone feed from the right circle.

At the other end of the ice, Ersson was forced into his most challenging stop of the period with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening frame. Martin Pospisil fizzed a hard pass from left to right across the Flyers zone onto the tape of Rasmus Andersson, who then weaved his way into the low slot before unleashing a backhand chance that was a right toe away from entering the net.

The Flames kept pressing, but the Philly goalkeeper stopped all 12 shots that came his way, denying Jonathan Huberdeau on a pair of notable opportunities including a redirect attempt from just outside the blue paint.

The locals had a glorious opportunity to even the score two minutes into the middle stanza.

Backlund sifted a puck across from left to right to Elias Lindholm on a short-handed odd-man rush, but Lindholm’s snapshot was deflected away by a desperate Ersson, who thrust his left arm out to get just enough of the puck to direct it past his post.

The goaltending duel continued through the bulk of the period, Markstrom stating his case with just under six minutes left with a cool series of stops off Cam Atkinson and Morgan Frost after Atkinson tried his luck from the right flank.

The homeside found its long-awaited equalizer at the 18:21 mark. Gilbert chipped a puck into the left corner to Andrew Mangiapane, who froze a Philadelphia defenceman before spotting Backlund in the slot.

The Flames captain slipped away from a defender into space, then one-timed his eighth goal of the season over Ersson’s left shoulder.

Backlund buries it under the bar to tie the game at one

The two sides ground through a somewhat cagey start to the third period, but again, the Flames applied pressure and again, it paid off.

After Coleman was dumped along the half-wall on a zone entry, the puck squirted free to Huberdeau, who rifled a cross-seam pass to Gilbert at the left point.

Gilbert stepped in, and snapped a shot past Ersson to put the hosts ahead 2-1, notching his first goal of the season in the process.

Gilbert puts the Flames in front with a beautiful shot upstairs

Calgary’s offensive persistence continued to pay dividends, thanks to Nazem Kadri, who put the Flames ahead 3-1 at 14:27 with his 10th of the season.

Kadri carried the puck into the offensive zone on a two-on-one rush with Mangiapane, then kept the puck, and snapped it past Ersson from the right wing with the two sides playing four-on-four.

PHI@CGY: Kadri scores goal against Samuel Ersson

The Flyers would not go away quietly, cutting their deficit to 3-2 thanks to Bobby Brink’s seventh goal of the season with 3:25 remaining in regulation time.

The flurry of scoring continued thanks to Coleman, who added his team-leading 13th of the campaign into the empty net with just over two minutes left.

PHI@CGY: Coleman scores goal against Philadelphia Flyers

The Texan's tally wound up being the deciding goal, after former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Egor Zamula again drew the visitors close with a low shot from the blue line with 82 seconds remaining on the clock.

Markstrom outdueled Ersson in the battle of goaltenders, making 27 saves, while Mangiapane led all scorers with three points (all assists).

With the win, the Flames improved their record at the 'Dome to 9-7-1, while Philadelphia failed to secure a point for the first time in 10 road contests.

The Lineup:

The trios and d-pairs to start the tilt:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery vs. Flyers 31.12.23

Check out all the action from our New Year's Eve tilt, courtesy of photog Terence Leung

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, PHI 32

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, PHI 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 42.4%, PHI 57.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, PHI 14

Hits: CGY 16, PHI 17

Takeaways: CGY 12, PHI 9

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 25, PHI 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, PHI 9

Up Next:

The Flames open the 2024 calendar year with a four-game road trip, beginning Tuesday night in Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. MT.

