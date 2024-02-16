5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

1. Last Time Out

The wounds were almost entirely self-inflicted.

And, often, those are the most punishing.

In the aftermath of a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks, MacKenzie Weegar and the Flames had some pointed words about why the result played out like it did.

“I thought we expected it to be an easy game,” Weegar said of Thursday's opponent, who entered the night near the basement of the league standings, but clearly had some chomp in their step.

“That’s what it looked like to me. That’s the explanation I can give. Disappointing. I think we thought it was going to be an easy game, and then we just got outworked and outcompeted, and that’s not normally like us.”

Nazem Kadri opened the scoring with his 17th of the season at 4:19 of the first, driving the net and bunting a Martin Pospisil rebound past Mackenzie Blackwood with the inside of his right skate to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

The locals had a number of golden opportunities to extend the lead, including a Jonathan Huberdeau breakaway and a Mikael Backlund blast off the post, along with two powerplay chances in the opening frame.

But they were unable to convert.

And soon, the floodgates opened in the wrong direction, thanks to a series of Flames turnovers.